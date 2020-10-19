Star Performer: Ferguson too hot to handle!

October 19, 2020 06:57 IST

IMAGE: Lockie Ferguson celebrates Abdul Samad's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

With only four overseas players allowed in the playing eleven, Lockie Ferguson didn't get a look-in for the first eight games as Kolkata Knight Riders were unable to draft him ahead of Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins.

However, when he did get a chance to showcase his skills, there was no stopping him.

The Kiwi speedster showed no signs of rustiness as he claimed five wickets, including two in the Super Over, to help KKR register a narrow win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Coming into the attack to bowl the seventh over, Ferguson struck with the first delivery, taking the key wicket of his New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who steered it straight into the hands of Nitish Rana at third man for 29.

Another wicket followed in his next over as the young Priyam Garg was completely done in by Ferguson's guile. Garg made room to smash it through the off-side but was beaten all ends up by the change of pace and was bowled for four.

Ferguson struck again after he was called back for the second spell in the 12th over. David Warner was lucky that the fast, searing ,yorker missed the stumps and struck him on his boots, but Ferguson got the yorker right next ball to crash through Manish Pandey's defences and leave the stumps in a mess.

Ferguson had superb figures of 3/8 in three overs, leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad reeling at 85/4 in 12 overs.

He was unlucky not to strike again in his final over as Andre Russell put down a sharp chance at point. The fast bowler conceded just seven runs in the 18th over, to finish with remarkable figures of 3/15 in four overs.

Warner's heroics with the bat in the final over somehow helped Sunrisers tie the match and take it into the Super Over.<

But it was the Ferguson show once again in the Super Over!

He cleaned up Warner, who tried to run it down to third man but missed and was bowled, off the first ball.

Two balls later, Abdul Samad attempted the cross-batted slog but missed and was bowled as Sunrisers crashed for just two runs in the Super Over, which KKR chased down with ease.

With Sunil Narine cleared to bowl, Ferguson's superb showing with the ball has given KKR another headache as far as selecting the team for the coming games is concerned.