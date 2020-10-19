Star Performer: Jasprit Bumrah stamps his class

October 19, 2020 07:14 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah provided the breakthrough whenever his skipper Rohit Sharma counted on him. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Jasprit Bumrah showcased why is he rated so highly as a bowler on Sunday night.

Bumrah stamped his class on the cliffhanger in Dubai with an outstanding Super Over where he bagged two wickets and restricted the Kings XI Punjab batsmen to just five runs.

Bowling to a batsman who has hammering the Mumbai Indian bowlers, Bumrah bowled a low full toss and K L Rahul could not get the power to it and just settled for a single.

Bumrah greeted Nicholas Pooran with a full toss, which could be a difficult ball to negotiate first up.

Pooran got a top edge in the air and substitute Anukul Roy took a brilliant catch at backward point to dismiss the Windies batsman.

Bumrah's perfect yorkers just gave away runs in singles.

The last ball was a beauty (of a delivery) where Bumrah nailed the yorker again, but Rahul wanted to go for a reverse paddle. He missed the line completely and was LBW.

Bumrah provided the breakthrough whenever his skipper Rohit Sharma counted on him both during the match as well as the Super Over. He was instrumental in pegging back Kings XI as he took 3/24.

It all started with Mayank Agarwal's wicket in the fourth over. Sharma brought on Bumrah and the bowler duly complied.

Agarwal struggled for room and was dismissed after a deflection off his leg capsized the bail to make it 33/1 for Kings XI.

Pooran was looking in good form and had hammered two sixes and two fours. Mumbai wanted to break the Pooran-Chris Gayle partnership and in came Bumrah.

Pooran charged his short ball on the back foot and got a top edge in the air and was duly caught at fine leg by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

And the way Bumrah dismissed Rahul won't be forgotten for a long time.

His captain wanted a piece of magic, and Bumrah delivered it. He cleaned up Mr Orange Cap with a 148.5 kph yorker.

More power to Bumrah in T20s!