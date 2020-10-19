News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Star Performer: Jasprit Bumrah stamps his class

Star Performer: Jasprit Bumrah stamps his class

By LAXMI NEGI
October 19, 2020 07:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah provided the breakthrough whenever his skipper Rohit Sharma counted on him. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Jasprit Bumrah showcased why is he rated so highly as a bowler on Sunday night.

Bumrah stamped his class on the cliffhanger in Dubai with an outstanding Super Over where he bagged two wickets and restricted the Kings XI Punjab batsmen to just five runs.

Bowling to a batsman who has hammering the Mumbai Indian bowlers, Bumrah bowled a low full toss and K L Rahul could not get the power to it and just settled for a single.

Bumrah greeted Nicholas Pooran with a full toss, which could be a difficult ball to negotiate first up.

Pooran got a top edge in the air and substitute Anukul Roy took a brilliant catch at backward point to dismiss the Windies batsman.

Bumrah's perfect yorkers just gave away runs in singles.

The last ball was a beauty (of a delivery) where Bumrah nailed the yorker again, but Rahul wanted to go for a reverse paddle. He missed the line completely and was LBW.

Bumrah provided the breakthrough whenever his skipper Rohit Sharma counted on him both during the match as well as the Super Over. He was instrumental in pegging back Kings XI as he took 3/24.

It all started with Mayank Agarwal's wicket in the fourth over. Sharma brought on Bumrah and the bowler duly complied.

Agarwal struggled for room and was dismissed after a deflection off his leg capsized the bail to make it 33/1 for Kings XI.

Pooran was looking in good form and had hammered two sixes and two fours. Mumbai wanted to break the Pooran-Chris Gayle partnership and in came Bumrah.

Pooran charged his short ball on the back foot and got a top edge in the air and was duly caught at fine leg by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

And the way Bumrah dismissed Rahul won't be forgotten for a long time.

His captain wanted a piece of magic, and Bumrah delivered it. He cleaned up Mr Orange Cap with a 148.5 kph yorker.

More power to Bumrah in T20s!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Star Performer: Ferguson too hot to handle!
Star Performer: Ferguson too hot to handle!
Turning Point: Warner revives SRH from the dead
Turning Point: Warner revives SRH from the dead
'Getting Warner out at start of Super Over was special'
'Getting Warner out at start of Super Over was special'
Turning Point: Warner revives SRH from the dead
Turning Point: Warner revives SRH from the dead
Star Performer: Ferguson too hot to handle!
Star Performer: Ferguson too hot to handle!
PICS: Kings XI sink Mumbai Indians in 'Super' thriller
PICS: Kings XI sink Mumbai Indians in 'Super' thriller
Zverev wins indoor title in Cologne
Zverev wins indoor title in Cologne

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PICS: Kings XI sink Mumbai Indians in 'Super' thriller

PICS: Kings XI sink Mumbai Indians in 'Super' thriller

PIX: Ferguson's Super spell helps KKR edge past SRH

PIX: Ferguson's Super spell helps KKR edge past SRH

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use