PICS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Last updated on: October 18, 2020 18:14 IST

Images from Sunday's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad’s Priyam Garg takes the catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill during the IPL match, in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Dinesh Karthik's carefree approach was well-complemented by skipper Eoin Morgan's grace as Kolkata Knight Riders posted a par 163 for 5 against a disciplined Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match, in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday.

Karthik (29 not out) and Morgan (34 off 23 balls) joined forces at 105 for four and added 58 runs in the last five overs after 150 looked a tall order at one stage.

Morgan's innings had three fours and a flicked six over mid-wicket off Basil Thampi while former captain Karthik hit a couple of sixes and an equal number of boundaries.

IMAGE: Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik during their partnership. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

T Natarajan (2/40) was the most successful bowler but it was Vijay Shankar (1/20 in 4 overs) who was the most economical.

Rahul Tripathi (23 off 15 balls) gave the first charge in the Powerplay as he hit Natarajan for a straight six and a pulled boundary, while Shubman Gill (36 off 37 balls) struggled to time the ball, save an over from Thampi when he got three successive fours.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Rahul Tripathi. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Tripathi couldn't maintain the momentum as an ugly cross-batted hoick off Natarajan only ended up with the bails flying off.

However, Gill, after those flurry of fours, found it difficult to up the ante.

Nitish Rana (29 off 19 balls) looked in good nick after a gap of few games. He straight away took on the SunRisers best bowler Rashid Khan and deposited him straight for a six and also found a couple of boundaries.

IMAGE: Thangarasu Natarajan celebrates after taking the wicket of Andre Russell. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

But Gill's inability to rotate strike put the Knight Riders in a spot of bother. He tried an inside-out lofted shot off Rashid and Priyam Garg, running towards his left from long-off, took a brilliant diving catch to see the opener's back.

Gill's dismissal was followed by that of Rana, who mis-timed a shot off Vijay Shankar and was again caught by Garg, who ran forward to take a well-judged catch.

Andre Russell's (9 off 11 balls) season just went from bad to worse as his shot off Natarajan's slower one landed in the hands of Shankar at deep mid-wicket boundary.

From a stable 87 for 1 in the 12th over, Kolkata Knight Riders slumped to 105 for 4 at the end of the 15th over, but Morgan and Karthik hit a few boundaries at the end to give the team a healthy total.