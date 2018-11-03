rediff.com

Rohit-Virat: One of the greatest ODI pairs

November 03, 2018 09:31 IST

Who was the most valuable player of the India-West Indies ODI series?
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji gives us the numbers.

Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli celebrate winning the fifth ODI against the West Indies and the series 3-1. Photograph: PTI

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli celebrate winning the fifth ODI against the West Indies and the series 3-1. Photograph: PTI

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) picks out batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who take the most catches or participate in run outs.

MVPI expresses a player's overall batting + bowling + fielding performance in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

It is no longer a surprise to see Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharmadominate. A bigger surprise is that Shikhar Dhawan is 14th on the list with a MVPI of just 129 and a strike rate below 90.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MVPI: 88), and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (65) were also below par, but India were too strong for the West Indies for that to matter.

The West Indies had their heroes too: Shimron Hetmyer is third on the list with a MVPI of 369, even though he trailed off after a blazing batting display (no one came anywhere close to his explosive strike rate of 140).

Shai Hope (271) also had his moments together with all-rounders Ashley Nurse (164), Jason Holder (152) and Marlon Samuels (139).

 

Most Valuable Players in the India-West Indies series

RankPlayerTeamRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateMatchesMVPI
1 Virat Kohli INDIA 453 157 52 7 113 0 - 5 607
2 Rohit Sharma INDIA 389 162 43 16 119 0 - 5 536
3 Shimron Hetmyer WEST INDIES 259 106 15 16 140 0 - 5 369
4 Ambati Rayudu INDIA 217 100 19 5 101 0 - 5 283
5 Shai Hope WEST INDIES 250 123 18 6 82 0 - 5 271
6 Kuldeep Yadav INDIA 15 15 1 0 71.4 9 5.4 4 250
7 Ravindra Jadeja INDIA 20 13 1 0 111 7 4.7 4 216
8 Jasprit Bumrah INDIA 0 0 0 0 0 6 3 3 197
9 Ashley Nurse WEST INDIES 55 40 5 2 125 5 6 4 164
10 Khaleel Ahmed INDIA 3 3 0 0 27.3 7 5.3 4 161
11 Jason Holder WEST INDIES 161 54 10 3 77.8 2 6.6 5 152
12 Marlon Samuels WEST INDIES 64 24 10 1 71.1 4 6.4 5 139
13 Yuzvendra Chahal INDIA 3 3 0 0 60 5 5.3 3 129
14 Shikhar Dhawan INDIA 112 38 15 3 88.9 0 - 5 129
15 Kieran Powell WEST INDIES 94 51 12 3 94 0 - 5 115
16 Kemar Roach WEST INDIES 52 26 4 2 62.7 4 6 5 91
17 M S Dhoni INDIA 50 23 2 1 98 0 - 5 88
18 Chandrapaul Hemraj WEST INDIES 70 32 11 2 93.3 0 7.7 4 84
19 Rishabh Pant INDIA 41 24 5 1 132 0 - 3 71
20 Bhuvneshwar Kumar INDIA 10 10 1 0 58.8 3 5.8 3 65
21 Obed McCoy WEST INDIES 0 0 0 0 0 4 7.8 2 60
22 Kedar Jadhav INDIA 16 16 3 0 229 0 - 2 41
23 Rovman Powell WEST INDIES 61 22 6 1 58.1 0 5.8 5 37
24 Mohammed Shami INDIA 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 2 34
25 Devendra Bishoo WEST INDIES 30 22 4 0 73.2 1 6.2 3 24
26 Fabian Allen WEST INDIES 19 10 2 0 54.3 0 5.7 3 20
27 Keemo Paul WEST INDIES 24 19 1 2 66.7 1 9.2 2 18
28 Umesh Yadav INDIA 0 0 0 0 - 1 7.1 2 -17

 

Kuldeep Yadav and Virat Kohli celebrate after dismissing Marlon Samuels in the tied game at Vishakapatnam, October 24, 2018. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav and Virat Kohli celebrate after dismissing Marlon Samuels in the tied game at Vishakapatnam, October 24, 2018. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

If we look at the ongoing 2018-2019 ODI season, both Rohit Sharma (1079) and Kuldeep Yadav (891) are ahead of Virat Kohli (819) chiefly because Kohli has played only 8 ODIs this season while the other two have played 13 ODIs.

Most Valuable Indian ODI players in the 2018-2019 season (14 matches so far)

RankPlayerRuns4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateMatchesMVPI
1 Rohit Sharma 860 85 33 104.4 0 0.0 13 1079
2 Kuldeep Yadav 37 1 0 58.7 28 4.6 13 891
3 Virat Kohli 644 69 7 105.4 0 0.0 8 819
4 Shikhar Dhawan 574 80 9 101.2 0 0.0 13 721
5 Ravindra Jadeja 68 3 0 80.0 14 4.6 8 536
6 Jasprit Bumrah 0 0 0 0.0 14 3.4 7 514
7 Yuzvendra Chahal 15 2 0 88.2 13 4.7 11 493
8 Ambati Rayudu 392 31 11 90.7 0 0.0 11 477
9 Kedar Jadhav 86 6 2 98.9 6 4.0 8 369
10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 61 3 1 60.4 9 4.9 9 339
11 MS Dhoni  206 14 1 68.7 0 0.0 14 318
12 Khaleel Ahmed 4 0 0 33.3 11 5.1 6 310
13 Dinesh Karthik 167 13 2 73.6 0 0.0 7 155
14 Rishabh Pant 41 5 1 132.3 0 0.0 3 71
15 Lokesh Rahul 69 5 1 80.2 0 0.0 3 71
16 Hardik Pandya 42 3 0 97.7 1 6.6 4 56
17 Suresh Raina 47 1 0 70.1 0 6.0 3 54
18 Shardul Thakur 22 0 2 137.5 1 6.6 2 44
19 Mohammed Shami 0 0 0 0.0 3 7.0 2 34
20 Umesh Yadav 0 0 0 0.0 4 6.9 4 33
21 Deepak Chahar 12 1 0 85.7 1 9.3 1 31
22 Manish Pandey 8 0 0 53.3 0 0.0 1 14
23 Siddarth Kaul 1 0 0 33.3 0 6.6 3 -21

MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. *Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji
Tags: MVPI, ODI, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
 

