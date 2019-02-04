India's 200 Club

Rohit Sharma made his 200th ODI appearance in Hamilton on January 31.
Rajneesh Gupta checks out the ODI careers of the 14 Indians with 200 ODI appearances.
The fourth match between India and New Zealand at Hamilton was the 200th ODI for Rohit Sharma.
Rohit thus became 14th Indian and 80th player overall to appear in 200 or more ODIs.
Indian players with 200 ODI appearances
|Player
|Games
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|Wkts
|Average
|4W
|Catches/Stumpings
|Sachin Tendulkar
|463
|18,426
|44.83
|49
|154
|44.48
|6
|140
|Rahul Dravid
|344
|10,889
|39.17
|12
|4
|42.50
|0
|196/14
|M S Dhoni
|337
|10,414
|51.05
|10
|1
|31.00
|0
|311/119
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|334
|9,378
|36.92
|7
|12
|40.08
|0
|156
|Sourav Ganguly
|311
|11,363
|41.02
|22
|100
|38.49
|3
|100
|Yuvraj Singh
|304
|8,701
|36.56
|14
|111
|38.68
|3
|94
|Anil Kumble
|271
|938
|10.54
|0
|337
|30.90
|10
|85
|Virender Sehwag
|251
|8,273
|35.06
|15
|96
|40.14
|1
|93
|Harbhajan Singh
|236
|1,237
|13.30
|0
|269
|33.36
|5
|71
|Javagal Srinath
|229
|883
|10.64
|0
|315
|28.09
|10
|32
|Suresh Raina
|226
|5,615
|35.31
|5
|36
|50.31
|0
|102
|Kapil Dev
|225
|3,782
|23.79
|1
|253
|27.45
|4
|71
|Virat Kohli
|222
|10,533
|59.51
|39
|4
|166.25
|0
|106
|Rohit Sharma
|200
|7,806
|47.89
|22
|8
|64.38
|0
|73
The following table gives the career batting figures of these 14 players after playing 200 ODIs.
Virat Kohli's tally is not just the highest by an Indian at this stage. It is, in fact, the highest for any player in the world.
Batting career after 200th ODI
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|100s
|50s
|0s
|Strike Rate
|Virat Kohli
|192
|8,888
|183
|55.55
|31
|45
|12
|91.54
|Rohit Sharma
|194
|7,806
|264
|47.89
|22
|39
|12
|88.46
|Sourav Ganguly
|194
|7,747
|183
|43.04
|18
|46
|8
|73.80
|Sachin Tendulkar
|193
|7,305
|143
|41.74
|18
|43
|8
|85.38
|M S Dhoni
|179
|6,632
|183*
|51.41
|7
|44
|6
|88.32
|Virender Sehwag
|195
|6,293
|130
|33.47
|10
|33
|11
|100.48
|Rahul Dravid
|183
|6,242
|153
|38.29
|8
|42
|4
|68.24
|Yuvraj Singh
|182
|5,686
|139
|36.45
|8
|35
|9
|86.47
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|184
|5,399
|108*
|36.23
|3
|30
|6
|74.61
|Suresh Raina
|172
|5,008
|116*
|36.03
|4
|32
|12
|93.02
|Kapil Dev
|181
|3,621
|175*
|24.97
|1
|14
|12
|95.72
|Harbhajan Singh
|105
|1,038
|49
|13.48
|0
|0
|11
|82.58
|Javagal Srinath
|106
|844
|53
|11.41
|0
|1
|15
|83.81
|Anil Kumble
|98
|665
|26
|10.39
|0
|0
|13
|65.32
The following table gives the career bowling figures for all 14 Indian players after the 200th ODI.
Bowling career after 200th ODI
|Player
|Overs
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wickets
|Average
|Best
|4W
|Strike Rate
|Runs Per Over
|Javagal Srinath
|1,739.4
|119
|7,780
|271
|28.71
|5/23
|7
|38.52
|4.47
|Anil Kumble
|1,788.1
|84
|7,508
|264
|28.44
|6/12
|9
|40.64
|4.20
|Kapil Dev
|1,685.6
|216
|6,252
|237
|26.38
|5/43
|4
|42.68
|3.71
|Harbhajan Singh
|1,739.5
|74
|7,463
|225
|33.17
|5/31
|5
|46.40
|4.29
|Virender Sehwag
|669.1
|12
|3,531
|87
|40.59
|3/25
|0
|46.15
|5.28
|Sourav Ganguly
|539.5
|24
|2,671
|78
|34.24
|5/16
|3
|41.53
|4.95
|Sachin Tendulkar
|688.2
|16
|3,431
|65
|52.78
|5/32
|2
|63.54
|4.98
|Yuvraj Singh
|420.4
|13
|2,175
|54
|40.28
|4/6
|1
|46.74
|5.17
|Suresh Raina
|291.2
|3
|1,470
|31
|47.42
|3/34
|0
|56.39
|5.05
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|90.4
|1
|470
|12
|39.17
|3/19
|0
|45.33
|5.18
|Rohit Sharma
|98.5
|2
|515
|8
|64.38
|2/27
|0
|74.13
|5.21
|Rahul Dravid
|31
|1
|170
|4
|42.50
|2/43
|0
|46.50
|5.48
|Virat Kohli
|106.5
|1
|665
|4
|166.25
|1/15
|0
|160.25
|6.22
|M S Dhoni
|2
|0
|14
|1
|14.00
|1/14
|0
|12.00
|7.00
It is interesting to see how these players performed in each span of 50 matches and who were the leaders in each span.
Virat Kohli had the highest run aggregate after the first 50 matches and also after the span of the next 50 matches.
Rohit Sharma had an ordinary run initially. However, his career just took off as he scored more runs than any other Indian batsman in the third span of 50 matches.
Rohit continued his scintillating batting form in the fourth span as well.
Runs scored in each span of 50 ODIs
|Player
|ODIs 1 to 50
|ODIs 51 to 100
|ODIs 101 to 150
|ODIs 151 to 200
|Total
|Virat Kohli
|1,827
|2,280
|2,125
|2,656
|8,888
|Rohit Sharma
|1,135
|1,345
|2,557
|2,769
|7,806
|Sourav Ganguly
|1,621
|1,985
|2,326
|1,815
|7,747
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1,446
|1,700
|2,175
|1,984
|7,305
|M S Dhoni
|1,469
|1,542
|1,919
|1,702
|6,632
|Virender Sehwag
|1,481
|1,499
|1,522
|1,791
|6,293
|Rahul Dravid
|1,395
|1,763
|1,574
|1,510
|6,242
|Yuvraj Singh
|1,033
|1,334
|1,682
|1,637
|5,686
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|1,187
|1,103
|1,505
|1,604
|5,399
|Suresh Raina
|1,191
|1,215
|1,293
|1,309
|5,008
|Kapil Dev
|1,121
|891
|939
|670
|3,621
|Harbhajan Singh
|244
|240
|240
|314
|1,038
|Javagal Srinath
|82
|228
|325
|209
|844
|Anil Kumble
|134
|172
|188
|171
|665
The following table gives the break-up of India's leading wicket-takers in each span of 50 matches.
Javagal Srinath and Harbhajan Singh shared the honours in the first 50 matches.
Anil Kumble then left everyone else behind in the second span.
Srinath topped the charts in the third and fourth spans.
Wickets taken in each span of 50 wickets
|Player
|ODIs 1 to 50
|ODIs 51 to 100
|ODIs 101 to 150
|ODIs 151 to 200
|Total
|Javagal Srinath
|71
|68
|66
|66
|271
|Anil Kumble
|57
|83
|63
|61
|264
|Kapil Dev
|58
|64
|53
|62
|237
|Harbhajan Singh
|71
|53
|47
|54
|225
|Virender Sehwag
|26
|23
|19
|19
|87
|Sourav Ganguly
|19
|14
|18
|27
|78
|Sachin Tendulkar
|12
|22
|13
|18
|65
|Yuvraj Singh
|18
|8
|14
|14
|54
|Suresh Raina
|1
|5
|10
|15
|31
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|6
|6
|-
|-
|12
|Rohit Sharma
|3
|5
|0
|-
|8
|Rahul Dravid
|0
|1
|3
|-
|4
|Virat Kohli
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|MS Dhoni
|-
|-
|1
|-
|1
