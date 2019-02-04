India's 200 Club

February 04, 2019 08:54 IST

Rohit Sharma made his 200th ODI appearance in Hamilton on January 31.

Rajneesh Gupta checks out the ODI careers of the 14 Indians with 200 ODI appearances.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma during his 200th One Day International game at Seddon Park, January 31, 2019 in Hamilton, New Zealand. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

The fourth match between India and New Zealand at Hamilton was the 200th ODI for Rohit Sharma.

Rohit thus became 14th Indian and 80th player overall to appear in 200 or more ODIs.

Indian players with 200 ODI appearances

Player Games Runs Average 100s Wkts Average 4W Catches/Stumpings Sachin Tendulkar 463 18,426 44.83 49 154 44.48 6 140 Rahul Dravid 344 10,889 39.17 12 4 42.50 0 196/14 M S Dhoni 337 10,414 51.05 10 1 31.00 0 311/119 Mohammad Azharuddin 334 9,378 36.92 7 12 40.08 0 156 Sourav Ganguly 311 11,363 41.02 22 100 38.49 3 100 Yuvraj Singh 304 8,701 36.56 14 111 38.68 3 94 Anil Kumble 271 938 10.54 0 337 30.90 10 85 Virender Sehwag 251 8,273 35.06 15 96 40.14 1 93 Harbhajan Singh 236 1,237 13.30 0 269 33.36 5 71 Javagal Srinath 229 883 10.64 0 315 28.09 10 32 Suresh Raina 226 5,615 35.31 5 36 50.31 0 102 Kapil Dev 225 3,782 23.79 1 253 27.45 4 71 Virat Kohli 222 10,533 59.51 39 4 166.25 0 106 Rohit Sharma 200 7,806 47.89 22 8 64.38 0 73

IMAGE: Virat Kohli during game two of the ODI series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval, January 26, 2019 in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, batsman extraordinaire. Photograph: BCCI

The following table gives the career batting figures of these 14 players after playing 200 ODIs.

Virat Kohli's tally is not just the highest by an Indian at this stage. It is, in fact, the highest for any player in the world.

Batting career after 200th ODI

Player Innings Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s 0s Strike Rate Virat Kohli 192 8,888 183 55.55 31 45 12 91.54 Rohit Sharma 194 7,806 264 47.89 22 39 12 88.46 Sourav Ganguly 194 7,747 183 43.04 18 46 8 73.80 Sachin Tendulkar 193 7,305 143 41.74 18 43 8 85.38 M S Dhoni 179 6,632 183* 51.41 7 44 6 88.32 Virender Sehwag 195 6,293 130 33.47 10 33 11 100.48 Rahul Dravid 183 6,242 153 38.29 8 42 4 68.24 Yuvraj Singh 182 5,686 139 36.45 8 35 9 86.47 Mohammad Azharuddin 184 5,399 108* 36.23 3 30 6 74.61 Suresh Raina 172 5,008 116* 36.03 4 32 12 93.02 Kapil Dev 181 3,621 175* 24.97 1 14 12 95.72 Harbhajan Singh 105 1,038 49 13.48 0 0 11 82.58 Javagal Srinath 106 844 53 11.41 0 1 15 83.81 Anil Kumble 98 665 26 10.39 0 0 13 65.32

IMAGE: Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath with an Emirates Airline Boeing 777 decorated with ICC cricket World Cup England 1999 livery, April 10, 1999. Photograph: Reuters

The following table gives the career bowling figures for all 14 Indian players after the 200th ODI.

Bowling career after 200th ODI

Player Overs Maidens Runs Wickets Average Best 4W Strike Rate Runs Per Over Javagal Srinath 1,739.4 119 7,780 271 28.71 5/23 7 38.52 4.47 Anil Kumble 1,788.1 84 7,508 264 28.44 6/12 9 40.64 4.20 Kapil Dev 1,685.6 216 6,252 237 26.38 5/43 4 42.68 3.71 Harbhajan Singh 1,739.5 74 7,463 225 33.17 5/31 5 46.40 4.29 Virender Sehwag 669.1 12 3,531 87 40.59 3/25 0 46.15 5.28 Sourav Ganguly 539.5 24 2,671 78 34.24 5/16 3 41.53 4.95 Sachin Tendulkar 688.2 16 3,431 65 52.78 5/32 2 63.54 4.98 Yuvraj Singh 420.4 13 2,175 54 40.28 4/6 1 46.74 5.17 Suresh Raina 291.2 3 1,470 31 47.42 3/34 0 56.39 5.05 Mohammad Azharuddin 90.4 1 470 12 39.17 3/19 0 45.33 5.18 Rohit Sharma 98.5 2 515 8 64.38 2/27 0 74.13 5.21 Rahul Dravid 31 1 170 4 42.50 2/43 0 46.50 5.48 Virat Kohli 106.5 1 665 4 166.25 1/15 0 160.25 6.22 M S Dhoni 2 0 14 1 14.00 1/14 0 12.00 7.00

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final against Bangladesh at Edgbaston, June 15, 2017. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, right, and Rohit Sharma after they hit centuries in an ODI against Sri Lanka, in Colombo, August 31, 2017. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

It is interesting to see how these players performed in each span of 50 matches and who were the leaders in each span.

Virat Kohli had the highest run aggregate after the first 50 matches and also after the span of the next 50 matches.

Rohit Sharma had an ordinary run initially. However, his career just took off as he scored more runs than any other Indian batsman in the third span of 50 matches.

Rohit continued his scintillating batting form in the fourth span as well.

Runs scored in each span of 50 ODIs

Player ODIs 1 to 50 ODIs 51 to 100 ODIs 101 to 150 ODIs 151 to 200 Total Virat Kohli 1,827 2,280 2,125 2,656 8,888 Rohit Sharma 1,135 1,345 2,557 2,769 7,806 Sourav Ganguly 1,621 1,985 2,326 1,815 7,747 Sachin Tendulkar 1,446 1,700 2,175 1,984 7,305 M S Dhoni 1,469 1,542 1,919 1,702 6,632 Virender Sehwag 1,481 1,499 1,522 1,791 6,293 Rahul Dravid 1,395 1,763 1,574 1,510 6,242 Yuvraj Singh 1,033 1,334 1,682 1,637 5,686 Mohammad Azharuddin 1,187 1,103 1,505 1,604 5,399 Suresh Raina 1,191 1,215 1,293 1,309 5,008 Kapil Dev 1,121 891 939 670 3,621 Harbhajan Singh 244 240 240 314 1,038 Javagal Srinath 82 228 325 209 844 Anil Kumble 134 172 188 171 665

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh, left, with Anil Kumble. Photograph: Reuters

The following table gives the break-up of India's leading wicket-takers in each span of 50 matches.

Javagal Srinath and Harbhajan Singh shared the honours in the first 50 matches.

Anil Kumble then left everyone else behind in the second span.

Srinath topped the charts in the third and fourth spans.

Wickets taken in each span of 50 wickets