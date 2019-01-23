Who is the Most Valuable Indian ODI Player?

January 23, 2019 08:40 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Indian ODI Players in the 2018-19 season so far.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, left, with Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

If we consider India's entire 2018-2019 ODI season Shikhar Dhawan with a MVPI of 784 is currently India's fourth best player of the season, only behind Rohit Sharma (1294), Virat Kohli (983) and Kuldip Yadav (922).

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) picks out batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who take the most catches or participate in run outs.

MVPI expresses a player's overall batting + bowling + fielding performance in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

Most Valuable Indian ODI Players in the 2018-2019 season (17 games so far)

Rank Player Name Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI 1 Rohit Sharma 1,045 98 41 102.3 0 0 16 1294 2 Virat Kohli 797 77 9 100.5 0 0 11 983 3 Kuldeep Yadav 40 1 0 58 30 17 15 922 4 Shikhar Dhawan 629 85 9 98 0 0 16 784 5 Yuzvendra Chahal 15 2 0 88.2 19 14.7 12 656 6 Ravindra Jadeja 76 3 0 77.6 16 10.6 11 616 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 90 7 1 72.6 17 18.5 12 584 8 Jasprit Bumrah 0 0 0 0 14 3.6 7 514 9 M S Dhoni 399 23 4 70.7 0 0 17 499 10 Ambati Rayudu 416 33 11 88.5 0 6.5 13 490 11 Kedar Jadhav 147 13 2 102.1 6 6.5 9 444 12 Khaleel Ahmed 4 0 0 33.3 11 13 7 295 13 Dinesh Karthik 204 15 2 77.9 0 0 10 205 14 Mohammed Shami 1 0 0 33.3 8 12.1 5 162 15 Rishabh Pant 41 5 1 132.3 0 0 3 71 16 Lokesh Rahul 69 5 1 80.2 0 0 3 71 17 Hardik Pandya 42 3 0 97.7 1 7.7 4 56 18 Suresh Raina 47 1 0 70.1 0 6 3 54 19 Shardul Thakur 22 0 2 137.5 1 6.8 2 44 20 Umesh Yadav 0 0 0 0 4 13.8 4 33 21 Deepak Chahar 12 1 0 85.7 1 1.5 1 31 22 Manish Pandey 8 0 0 53.3 0 0 1 14 23 Vijay Shankar 0 0 0 0 0 3.8 1 12 24 Axar Patel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Siddarth Kaul 1 0 0 33.3 0 7.8 3 -21 26 Mohammed Siraj 0 0 0 0 0 7.6 1 -26

Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

This feature has been updated to the end of the Australia series.