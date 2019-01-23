Who is the Most Valuable Indian ODI Player?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Indian ODI Players in the 2018-19 season so far.
If we consider India's entire 2018-2019 ODI season Shikhar Dhawan with a MVPI of 784 is currently India's fourth best player of the season, only behind Rohit Sharma (1294), Virat Kohli (983) and Kuldip Yadav (922).
The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) picks out batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who take the most catches or participate in run outs.
MVPI expresses a player's overall batting + bowling + fielding performance in terms of a 'run equivalent'.
Most Valuable Indian ODI Players in the 2018-2019 season (17 games so far)
|Rank
|Player Name
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|MVPI
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|1,045
|98
|41
|102.3
|0
|0
|16
|1294
|2
|Virat Kohli
|797
|77
|9
|100.5
|0
|0
|11
|983
|3
|Kuldeep Yadav
|40
|1
|0
|58
|30
|17
|15
|922
|4
|Shikhar Dhawan
|629
|85
|9
|98
|0
|0
|16
|784
|5
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|15
|2
|0
|88.2
|19
|14.7
|12
|656
|6
|Ravindra Jadeja
|76
|3
|0
|77.6
|16
|10.6
|11
|616
|7
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|90
|7
|1
|72.6
|17
|18.5
|12
|584
|8
|Jasprit Bumrah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.6
|7
|514
|9
|M S Dhoni
|399
|23
|4
|70.7
|0
|0
|17
|499
|10
|Ambati Rayudu
|416
|33
|11
|88.5
|0
|6.5
|13
|490
|11
|Kedar Jadhav
|147
|13
|2
|102.1
|6
|6.5
|9
|444
|12
|Khaleel Ahmed
|4
|0
|0
|33.3
|11
|13
|7
|295
|13
|Dinesh Karthik
|204
|15
|2
|77.9
|0
|0
|10
|205
|14
|Mohammed Shami
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|8
|12.1
|5
|162
|15
|Rishabh Pant
|41
|5
|1
|132.3
|0
|0
|3
|71
|16
|Lokesh Rahul
|69
|5
|1
|80.2
|0
|0
|3
|71
|17
|Hardik Pandya
|42
|3
|0
|97.7
|1
|7.7
|4
|56
|18
|Suresh Raina
|47
|1
|0
|70.1
|0
|6
|3
|54
|19
|Shardul Thakur
|22
|0
|2
|137.5
|1
|6.8
|2
|44
|20
|Umesh Yadav
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|13.8
|4
|33
|21
|Deepak Chahar
|12
|1
|0
|85.7
|1
|1.5
|1
|31
|22
|Manish Pandey
|8
|0
|0
|53.3
|0
|0
|1
|14
|23
|Vijay Shankar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.8
|1
|12
|24
|Axar Patel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Siddarth Kaul
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|0
|7.8
|3
|-21
|26
|Mohammed Siraj
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.6
|1
|-26
Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.
This feature has been updated to the end of the Australia series.
