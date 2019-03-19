India-Aus series: Who beat Kohli to MVP spot?

March 19, 2019 08:43 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji reveal the Most Valuable Players of the Inda-Australia ODI series.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates scoring his century in the Nagpur ODI, March 5, 2019. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Five of the seven most valuable players in the India-Australia ODI series that ended recently were bowlers.

Also, five of the seven most valuable players were Australians in a series that Australia won.

It was a funny kind of series: India lost although they looked significantly superior, because they under-performed.

There was so much focus on getting the World Cup combination right that we decided it wasn't so important to defeat Australia.

Usman Khawaja scored more runs (383) than even Virat Kohli (310) to become the Most Valuable Player of the series with a MVPI of 422.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) picks out batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who take the most catches or participate in run outs.

MVPI expresses a player's overall batting + bowling + fielding performance in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja celebrates scoring his century. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Most Valuable Players in the India-Australia series (March 2 to 13, 2019)

Rank Player Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Matches MVPI 1 Usman Khawaja 383 104 39 4 88.9 0 - 5 422 2 Virat Kohli 310 123 35 2 107.6 0 - 5 418 3 Pat Cummins 15 15 2 0 150 14 4.6 5 398 4 Adam Zampa 2 2 0 0 100 11 5.7 5 273 5 Peter Handscomb 236 117 17 3 92.2 0 - 5 264 6 Jhye Richardson 29 29 3 0 138.1 8 6 3 227 7 Kuldeep Yadav 22 10 2 0 68.8 10 6 5 220 8 Shikhar Dhawan 177 143 24 3 104.1 0 - 5 217 9 Kedar Jadhav 172 81 17 2 83.1 2 6.4 5 189 10 Vijay Shankar 120 46 10 5 112.1 2 6.3 5 188 11 Jasprit Bumrah 7 6 0 1 87.5 7 5 5 188 12 Rohit Sharma 202 95 18 3 75.7 0 - 5 182 13 Ashton Turner 125 84 8 8 145.3 0 - 3 178 14 Aaron Finch 157 93 19 4 78.5 0 7.3 5 165 15 Alex Carey 103 36 12 0 101 0 - 5 161 16 Marcus Stoinis 140 52 15 2 81.9 2 6.6 4 160 17 Glenn Maxwell 115 47 10 4 99.1 1 5.9 5 158 18 Ravindra Jadeja 45 24 0 1 60.8 3 4.8 4 156 19 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 47 46 3 2 83.9 4 6.1 2 132 20 Mohammed Shami 13 8 2 0 86.7 5 5.5 4 121 21 M S Dhoni 85 59 8 2 73.9 0 - 3 107 22 Nathan Coulter-Nile 32 28 3 0 103.2 3 5.7 2 102 23 Nathan Lyon 7 6 1 0 77.8 3 4.4 3 99 24 Rishabh Pant 52 36 5 2 130 0 - 2 93 25 K L Rahul 26 26 1 0 83.9 0 - 1 31 26 Ambati Rayudu 33 18 4 0 55.9 0 - 3 17 27 Shaun Marsh 29 16 1 0 59.2 0 - 3 17 28 Yuzvendra Chahal 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 1 -6 29 Jason Behrendorff 0 0 0 0 - 0 5.4 2 -7

Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.