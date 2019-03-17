ICC ODI rankings: Kohli, Bumrah unmoved

March 17, 2019 18:15 IST

IMAGE: Kohli remained at number one spot after scoring 310 in the recently-concluded home series against Australia. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have retained their top positions in the batsmen and bowlers' list of the latest ICC ODI rankings issued on Sunday.

Kohli remained at number one spot after scoring 310 in the recently-concluded home series against Australia while his deputy Rohit Sharma hit 202 runs to maintain the No.2 spot in the batting chart.

Kedar Jadhav's all-round effort helped him move up 11 places to a career-best 24th after the five-match series, which India lost 2-3.

Meanwhile, South Africa opener Quinton de Kock has grabbed fourth position among batsmen after playing a huge part in his team's 5-0 victory over Sri Lanka in a home series that ended in Cape Town on Saturday.

The 26-year-old left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman's 353 runs in the series, which included a century and three half-centuries, has helped him win the player of the series award and gain four slots in the rankings.

New Zealand's Ross Taylor stayed on the number three spot.

In the bowlers’ list, Bumrah is sitting at the top with 774 points.

Among others, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult has moved up a place to second after finishing with six wickets against Bangladesh, pushing Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to No.3, while South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir has gained seven slots to reach fourth place after taking nine wickets against Sri Lanka.

The all-rounders' table continued to be headed by Rashid Khan. However, no Indian figures in the top-5.

In the ODI team rankings, England and India are at the top two positions.

New Zealand have narrowly edged past South Africa to third spot while Australia have gone past Pakistan to fifth place.

South Africa have gained one point while Sri Lanka have lost two points.