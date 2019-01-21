Surprise! Dhoni not MVP in Aus-India ODI series

Last updated on: January 21, 2019 17:52 IST

The legendary Indian cricketer was the Man of the ODI series, but the Most Valuable Player title went to an unlikely Aussie, point out Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits a boundary during his innings of 87 not out in the final game of the One Day International series between Australia and India at Melbourne, January 18, 2019. Photograph: Mike Owen/Getty Images

Shaun Marsh was the Most Valuable Player of the Australia-India ODI series with a MVPI of 252.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar wasn't too far behind with a MVPI of 245.

The Most Valuable Player Index picks out batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who take the most catches or participate in run outs.

The MVPI expresses a player's overall batting + bowling + fielding performance in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

It is a little surprising to see the Indian Captain Virat Kohli only 8th on the list. By his standards, he didn't do too well -- after all, he just got one century to add to his 38 ODI centuries so far!

Much more worrying (for Australia) must be their Captain Aaron Finch's performance. He is placed 24th (practically at the bottom) with a MVPI of 7; he scored just 28 runs in three innings with just one boundary!

India must worry about Shikhar Dhawan (placed 16th) who scored just 55 in three innings. Ambati Rayadu (placed 21st) also has a worrying performance deficit.

IMAGE: Shaun Marsh during game three of the ODI series. Photograph: Mike Owen/Getty Images

Most Valuable Players in the Australia-India series

Rank Player Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Maidens MVPI 1 Shaun Marsh 224 131 18 3 90.7 0 - 3 252 2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 29 29 4 0 126.1 8 5 3 245 3 Rohit Sharma 185 133 13 8 93.4 0 - 3 215 4 Jhye Richardson 18 16 1 0 62.1 6 3.7 3 200 5 Peter Handscomb 151 73 10 2 103.4 0 - 3 185 6 M S Dhoni 193 87 9 3 73.1 0 - 3 181 7 Marcus Stoinis 86 47 6 2 86.9 4 6.1 3 174 8 Virat Kohli 153 104 8 2 84.1 0 - 3 164 9 Yuzvendra Chahal 0 0 0 0 - 6 4.2 1 163 10 Glenn Maxwell 85 48 11 1 139.3 1 5.9 3 153 11 Mohammed Shami 1 1 0 0 50 5 5.1 3 128 12 Usman Khawaja 114 59 11 0 73.5 0 - 3 109 13 Ravindra Jadeja 8 8 0 0 61.5 2 5.2 3 80 14 Jason Behrendorff 1 1 0 0 100 3 5 2 77 15 Kedar Jadhav 61 61 7 0 107 0 5.8 1 75 16 Shikhar Dhawan 55 32 5 0 73.3 0 - 3 63 17 Dinesh Karthik 37 25 2 0 105.7 0 - 3 50 18 Alex Carey 47 24 8 0 68.1 0 - 3 42 19 Kuldeep Yadav 3 3 0 0 50 2 6 2 31 20 Peter Siddle 10 10 1 0 83.3 2 6.5 3 23 21 Ambati Rayudu 24 24 2 0 63.2 0 6.5 2 13 22 Vijay Shankar 0 0 0 0 - 0 3.8 1 12 23 Nathan Lyon 12 12 1 1 240 0 5.5 2 11 24 Aaron Finch 26 14 1 0 48.1 0 - 3 7 25 Billy Stanlake 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.9 1 -1 26 Khaleel Ahmed 0 0 0 0 - 0 6.9 1 -15 27 Mohammed Siraj 0 0 0 0 - 0 7.6 1 -26

*Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.