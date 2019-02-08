India-NZ ODI series: Who was Most Valuable Player?

Last updated on: February 08, 2019 10:03 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji reveals the Most Valuable Players in the New Zealand-India series.

IMAGE: The India squad celebrate the ODI series win. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Bowlers easily out performed batsmen in the recent India-New Zealand ODI series.

Trent Boult, who ejected India out of Hamilton's Seddon Park in the 4th ODI, was the Most Valuable Player of the series with a Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) of 400.

The next best was India's Mohammed Shami with a MVPI of 253.

IMAGE: Trent Boult during game four at Seddon Park in Hamilton, January 31, 2019. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

MVPI picks out batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who take the most catches or participate in run outs.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami during game one of the One Day International series between New Zealand and India at McLean Park in Napier, New Zealand, January 23, 2019. Photograph: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

MVPI expresses a player's overall batting + bowling + fielding performance in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

Ambati Rayadu (MVPI: 198), who aggregated 190, was India's best batsman, with Ross Taylor (MVPI: 197) just a 'run' behind.

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu during game five at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, February 3, 2019. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Rather curiously, the two captains weren't the two best batsmen. Virat Kohli (MVPI: 178) could have been if he had played all 5 games, but Kane Williamson (MVPI: 127) was hardly himself.

Most Valuable Players in the India-New Zealand series (January 23 to February 3, 2019)

Rank Player Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI 1 Trent Boult 14 10 1 1 66.7 12 3.9 5 400 2 Mohammed Shami 1 1 0 0 100 9 4.8 4 253 3 Yuzvendra Chahal 18 18 3 0 47.4 9 5.3 5 230 4 Kuldeep Yadav 15 15 1 0 45.5 8 4.3 4 228 5 Ambati Rayudu 190 90 18 6 82.3 0 - 5 198 6 Ross Taylor 177 93 16 3 88.1 0 - 5 197 7 Hardik Pandya 61 45 6 5 145.2 4 5.2 3 192 8 Virat Kohli 148 60 14 1 83.1 0 - 3 178 9 B Kumar 7 6 0 0 35 7 5 5 172 10 Rohit Sharma 169 87 13 5 67.6 1 - 5 165 11 Shikhar Dhawan 188 75 23 1 69.9 0 - 5 162 12 Tom Latham 133 51 8 2 85.8 0 - 5 162 13 Matt Henry 17 17 1 2 188.9 4 3.6 2 157 14 Kedar Jadhav 57 34 6 1 91.9 3 5.4 5 134 15 Kane Williamson 162 64 17 2 68.6 0 - 5 127 16 James Neesham 44 44 4 2 137.5 2 6.5 2 115 17 Colin de Grandhomme 14 11 2 0 87.5 3 4.8 3 104 18 M S Dhoni 49 48 5 1 125.6 0 - 3 101 19 Doug Bracewell 79 57 7 3 100 1 5.7 3 101 20 Colin Munro 70 31 8 2 89.7 0 5.3 4 89 21 Henry Nicholls 84 30 8 1 68.9 0 - 5 71 22 Martin Guptill 47 15 6 3 111.9 0 - 4 69 23 Dinesh Karthik 38 38 5 1 92.7 0 - 2 67 24 Mitchell Santner 39 22 1 1 58.2 1 4.8 4 57 25 Lockie Ferguson 14 12 1 0 56 3 6.4 3 48 26 Vijay Shankar 45 45 4 0 70.3 0 5.5 3 37 27 Todd Astle 10 10 1 0 62.5 1 6.3 2 23 28 Ish Sodhi 12 12 0 1 92.3 0 5.6 2 7 29 Tim Southee 9 9 0 1 75 0 5.3 1 6 30 Shubman Gill 16 9 2 0 50 0 - 2 5 31 Khaleel Ahmed 5 5 1 0 100 0 6.3 1 2

Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.