India-NZ ODI series: Who was Most Valuable Player?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji reveals the Most Valuable Players in the New Zealand-India series.
Bowlers easily out performed batsmen in the recent India-New Zealand ODI series.
Trent Boult, who ejected India out of Hamilton's Seddon Park in the 4th ODI, was the Most Valuable Player of the series with a Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) of 400.
The next best was India's Mohammed Shami with a MVPI of 253.
MVPI picks out batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who take the most catches or participate in run outs.
MVPI expresses a player's overall batting + bowling + fielding performance in terms of a 'run equivalent'.
Ambati Rayadu (MVPI: 198), who aggregated 190, was India's best batsman, with Ross Taylor (MVPI: 197) just a 'run' behind.
Rather curiously, the two captains weren't the two best batsmen. Virat Kohli (MVPI: 178) could have been if he had played all 5 games, but Kane Williamson (MVPI: 127) was hardly himself.
Most Valuable Players in the India-New Zealand series (January 23 to February 3, 2019)
|Rank
|Player
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|MVPI
|1
|Trent Boult
|14
|10
|1
|1
|66.7
|12
|3.9
|5
|400
|2
|Mohammed Shami
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100
|9
|4.8
|4
|253
|3
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|18
|18
|3
|0
|47.4
|9
|5.3
|5
|230
|4
|Kuldeep Yadav
|15
|15
|1
|0
|45.5
|8
|4.3
|4
|228
|5
|Ambati Rayudu
|190
|90
|18
|6
|82.3
|0
|-
|5
|198
|6
|Ross Taylor
|177
|93
|16
|3
|88.1
|0
|-
|5
|197
|7
|Hardik Pandya
|61
|45
|6
|5
|145.2
|4
|5.2
|3
|192
|8
|Virat Kohli
|148
|60
|14
|1
|83.1
|0
|-
|3
|178
|9
|B Kumar
|7
|6
|0
|0
|35
|7
|5
|5
|172
|10
|Rohit Sharma
|169
|87
|13
|5
|67.6
|1
|-
|5
|165
|11
|Shikhar Dhawan
|188
|75
|23
|1
|69.9
|0
|-
|5
|162
|12
|Tom Latham
|133
|51
|8
|2
|85.8
|0
|-
|5
|162
|13
|Matt Henry
|17
|17
|1
|2
|188.9
|4
|3.6
|2
|157
|14
|Kedar Jadhav
|57
|34
|6
|1
|91.9
|3
|5.4
|5
|134
|15
|Kane Williamson
|162
|64
|17
|2
|68.6
|0
|-
|5
|127
|16
|James Neesham
|44
|44
|4
|2
|137.5
|2
|6.5
|2
|115
|17
|Colin de Grandhomme
|14
|11
|2
|0
|87.5
|3
|4.8
|3
|104
|18
|M S Dhoni
|49
|48
|5
|1
|125.6
|0
|-
|3
|101
|19
|Doug Bracewell
|79
|57
|7
|3
|100
|1
|5.7
|3
|101
|20
|Colin Munro
|70
|31
|8
|2
|89.7
|0
|5.3
|4
|89
|21
|Henry Nicholls
|84
|30
|8
|1
|68.9
|0
|-
|5
|71
|22
|Martin Guptill
|47
|15
|6
|3
|111.9
|0
|-
|4
|69
|23
|Dinesh Karthik
|38
|38
|5
|1
|92.7
|0
|-
|2
|67
|24
|Mitchell Santner
|39
|22
|1
|1
|58.2
|1
|4.8
|4
|57
|25
|Lockie Ferguson
|14
|12
|1
|0
|56
|3
|6.4
|3
|48
|26
|Vijay Shankar
|45
|45
|4
|0
|70.3
|0
|5.5
|3
|37
|27
|Todd Astle
|10
|10
|1
|0
|62.5
|1
|6.3
|2
|23
|28
|Ish Sodhi
|12
|12
|0
|1
|92.3
|0
|5.6
|2
|7
|29
|Tim Southee
|9
|9
|0
|1
|75
|0
|5.3
|1
|6
|30
|Shubman Gill
|16
|9
|2
|0
|50
|0
|-
|2
|5
|31
|Khaleel Ahmed
|5
|5
|1
|0
|100
|0
|6.3
|1
|2
Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.
