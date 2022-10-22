England's T20 World Cup Records

IMAGE: Can England live up to their top billing and win their second T20 World Cup? Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Fresh from their recent success in Pakistan and Australia, England will be eyeing their second T20 World Cup after a long wait of 12 years.

England failed to make the semi-finals in each of the first two World Cups, but stunned Australia in the final in 2010 in the West Indies to win their first World title.

They narrowly lost the 2016 final against the West Indies before losing in the semi-finals last year.

England are one of the teams to watch out for, boasting of a batting line-up stacked with big hitters like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook and Moeen Ali among others and a varied bowling attack that can take wickets at regular intervals.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson.

Twenty20 Internationals Career Records:

Batting and Fielding

GAMES INNINGS NOT OUT RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 100 50 CAUGHT STUMPED Moeen Ali 65 56 13 987 72* 22.95 147.31 0 7 15 0 Harry Brook 14 12 3 316 81* 35.11 149.06 0 1 10 0 Jos Buttler 97 89 19 2377 101* 33.96 144.24 1 17 47 10 Sam Curran 29 19 7 146 24 12.17 136.45 0 0 7 0 Alex Hales 69 69 7 1862 116* 30.03 137.42 1 10 36 0 Chris Jordan 82 50 22 422 36 15.07 136.57 0 0 42 0 Liam Livingstone 23 19 2 368 103 21.65 152.07 1 0 9 0 Dawid Malan 51 50 7 1692 103* 39.35 138.69 1 14 20 0 Adil Rashid 86 29 15 91 22 6.50 85.85 0 0 21 0 Phil Salt 11 11 1 235 88* 23.50 164.34 0 2 7 1 Ben Stokes 37 31 7 475 47* 19.79 134.56 0 0 18 0 Reece Topley 22 7 5 13 9 6.50 81.25 0 0 5 0 David Willey 43 26 11 226 33* 15.07 130.64 0 0 17 0 Chris Woakes 20 10 5 121 37 24.20 145.78 0 0 6 0 Mark Wood 23 3 3 11 5* - 84.62 0 0 3 0

Standby players:

GAMES INNINGS NOT OUT RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 100 50 CAUGHT STUMPED Liam Dawson 11 5 1 57 34 14.25 158.33 0 0 2 0 Richard Gleeson 6 2 0 2 2 1.00 50.00 0 0 4 0 Tymal Mills 13 4 2 8 7 4.00 72.72 0 0 2 0

Bowling

GAMES BALLS RUNS WICKETS AVERAGE RUNS PER OVER BEST 4W Moeen Ali 65 763 1072 40 26.80 8.43 3-24 0 Harry Brook 14 0 0 0 - - - 0 Jos Buttler 97 0 0 0 - - - 0 Sam Curran 29 558 744 28 26.57 8.00 3-25 0 Alex Hales 69 0 0 0 - - - 0 Chris Jordan 82 1721 2500 90 27.78 8.72 4-6 3 Liam Livingstone 23 228 309 12 25.75 8.13 2-15 0 Dawid Malan 51 12 27 1 27.00 13.50 1-27 0 Adil Rashid 86 1778 2231 89 25.07 7.53 4-2 2 Phil Salt 11 0 0 0 - - - 0 Ben Stokes 37 514 745 20 37.25 8.70 3-26 0 Reece Topley 22 469 649 22 29.50 8.30 3-22 0 David Willey 43 865 1180 51 23.14 8.18 4-7 1 Chris Woakes 20 399 508 22 23.09 7.64 3-4 0 Mark Wood 23 501 699 35 19.97 8.37 3-9 0

Standby players:

GAMES BALLS RUNS WICKETS AVERAGE RUNS PER OVER BEST 4W Liam Dawson 11 204 242 6 40.33 7.11 3-27 0 Richard Gleeson 6 126 187 9 20.77 8.90 3-15 0 Tymal Mills 13 268 374 12 31.16 8.37 3-27 0

Jonny Bairstow broke his leg while playing golf and was ruled out of the tournament. Alex Hales was named as his replacement.