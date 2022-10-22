England's T20 World Cup Records

Fresh from their recent success in Pakistan and Australia, England will be eyeing their second T20 World Cup after a long wait of 12 years.
England failed to make the semi-finals in each of the first two World Cups, but stunned Australia in the final in 2010 in the West Indies to win their first World title.
They narrowly lost the 2016 final against the West Indies before losing in the semi-finals last year.
England are one of the teams to watch out for, boasting of a batting line-up stacked with big hitters like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook and Moeen Ali among others and a varied bowling attack that can take wickets at regular intervals.
England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson.
Twenty20 Internationals Career Records:
Batting and Fielding
|GAMES
|INNINGS
|NOT OUT
|RUNS
|HIGHEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|100
|50
|CAUGHT
|STUMPED
|Moeen Ali
|65
|56
|13
|987
|72*
|22.95
|147.31
|0
|7
|15
|0
|Harry Brook
|14
|12
|3
|316
|81*
|35.11
|149.06
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Jos Buttler
|97
|89
|19
|2377
|101*
|33.96
|144.24
|1
|17
|47
|10
|Sam Curran
|29
|19
|7
|146
|24
|12.17
|136.45
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Alex Hales
|69
|69
|7
|1862
|116*
|30.03
|137.42
|1
|10
|36
|0
|Chris Jordan
|82
|50
|22
|422
|36
|15.07
|136.57
|0
|0
|42
|0
|Liam Livingstone
|23
|19
|2
|368
|103
|21.65
|152.07
|1
|0
|9
|0
|Dawid Malan
|51
|50
|7
|1692
|103*
|39.35
|138.69
|1
|14
|20
|0
|Adil Rashid
|86
|29
|15
|91
|22
|6.50
|85.85
|0
|0
|21
|0
|Phil Salt
|11
|11
|1
|235
|88*
|23.50
|164.34
|0
|2
|7
|1
|Ben Stokes
|37
|31
|7
|475
|47*
|19.79
|134.56
|0
|0
|18
|0
|Reece Topley
|22
|7
|5
|13
|9
|6.50
|81.25
|0
|0
|5
|0
|David Willey
|43
|26
|11
|226
|33*
|15.07
|130.64
|0
|0
|17
|0
|Chris Woakes
|20
|10
|5
|121
|37
|24.20
|145.78
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Mark Wood
|23
|3
|3
|11
|5*
|-
|84.62
|0
|0
|3
|0
Standby players:
|GAMES
|INNINGS
|NOT OUT
|RUNS
|HIGHEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|100
|50
|CAUGHT
|STUMPED
|Liam Dawson
|11
|5
|1
|57
|34
|14.25
|158.33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Richard Gleeson
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1.00
|50.00
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Tymal Mills
|13
|4
|2
|8
|7
|4.00
|72.72
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bowling
|GAMES
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|AVERAGE
|RUNS PER OVER
|BEST
|4W
|Moeen Ali
|65
|763
|1072
|40
|26.80
|8.43
|3-24
|0
|Harry Brook
|14
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|0
|Jos Buttler
|97
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|0
|Sam Curran
|29
|558
|744
|28
|26.57
|8.00
|3-25
|0
|Alex Hales
|69
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|0
|Chris Jordan
|82
|1721
|2500
|90
|27.78
|8.72
|4-6
|3
|Liam Livingstone
|23
|228
|309
|12
|25.75
|8.13
|2-15
|0
|Dawid Malan
|51
|12
|27
|1
|27.00
|13.50
|1-27
|0
|Adil Rashid
|86
|1778
|2231
|89
|25.07
|7.53
|4-2
|2
|Phil Salt
|11
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|0
|Ben Stokes
|37
|514
|745
|20
|37.25
|8.70
|3-26
|0
|Reece Topley
|22
|469
|649
|22
|29.50
|8.30
|3-22
|0
|David Willey
|43
|865
|1180
|51
|23.14
|8.18
|4-7
|1
|Chris Woakes
|20
|399
|508
|22
|23.09
|7.64
|3-4
|0
|Mark Wood
|23
|501
|699
|35
|19.97
|8.37
|3-9
|0
Standby players:
|GAMES
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|AVERAGE
|RUNS PER OVER
|BEST
|4W
|Liam Dawson
|11
|204
|242
|6
|40.33
|7.11
|3-27
|0
|Richard Gleeson
|6
|126
|187
|9
|20.77
|8.90
|3-15
|0
|Tymal Mills
|13
|268
|374
|12
|31.16
|8.37
|3-27
|0
Jonny Bairstow broke his leg while playing golf and was ruled out of the tournament. Alex Hales was named as his replacement.