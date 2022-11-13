News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Janaki Easwar Wows MSG Before Final

Janaki Easwar Wows MSG Before Final

By Rediff Cricket
November 13, 2022 15:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

13-year-old Australian Indian Janaki Easwar wowed fans ahead of the T20 World Cup blockbuster final against England on Sunday at the MCG.

'Jeetega bhai Jeetega Pakistan jeetega ' chants resounded in the festive atmosphere as Pakistan's fans packed the stadium.

Earlier, Australian rockers Icehouse brought fans at the MCG to their feet.

First Nations musicians Mitch Tambo and William Barton added an awe-inspiring Indigenous twist to the pre-game proceedings.

MCG

IMAGE: Janaki Easwar performs with Aussie rockers Icehouse. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

 

Pakistan fans

 

IMAGE: A Pakistan fan shows his support before the final. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

 

Pakistan fans

IMAGE: Crowds cheer the teams ahead of the final. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

 

England

IMAGE: Players take to the field for the national anthems. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

Icehouse

 

IMAGE: Icehouse and Mitch Tambo perform ahead of the game. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

England

IMAGE: A rare England flag in the stadium. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
 
Rediff Cricket
