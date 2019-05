May 08, 2019 08:35 IST

Samaira Sharma, who was born in December, already seems to be taking to cricket and has made a couple of appearances at the Wankhede to cheer her daddy dearest!

Following Mumbai Indians's win against KKR, MI Skip Rohit Sharma took Samaira out to the middle at the Wankhede along with wife Ritika.

'At the end, this is what matters the most,' Rohit tweeted as he posted a picture with his family at the Wankhede.





All Photographs: BCCI