WATCH! Dhoni makes CSK fans feel special

IMAGE: MS Dhoni thanked the Chennai Super Kings fans. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been given several nicknames- Captain cool, Mahi, MSD but ‘Thala’, which means head or leader in Tamil stands out. Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings fans have given the cricketer this nickname.

Dhoni and CSK - two names which have become synonymous after all these years of the Indian Premier League.

So when Chennai Super Kings played their final league match of the season at their home ground, Dhoni was gracious while accepting all the love and admitted that their affection was very special for him.