Will Pandya be IPL-12's most MVP?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the 60 Most Valuable Players in the IPL so far.
Among the top six in the MVPI list after the league stage, only Hardik Pandya is still in play and will get to play two, or perhaps three, more games.
Pandya has an MVPI average of 51 per game and is 122 MVP points behind Andre Russell who is now out of the IPL.
Hardik has about an even chance to be this year's most valuable player at the IPL.
Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) tries to encapsulate the cricketers's performances in terms of a 'run equivalent'.
The table below gives the MVPI details, and all the other key IPL performance variables.
Table: Best performing players so far at IPL 12 (after Match 56 ending May 5, 2019)
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|Run
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy
|Games
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|510
|80
|31
|52
|205
|11
|9.5
|14
|834
|1456
|2
|David Warner
|SRH
|AUS
|692
|100
|57
|21
|144
|0
|-
|12
|751
|2378
|3
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|373
|91
|26
|28
|197
|14
|9.5
|14
|712
|2207
|4
|KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|593
|100
|49
|25
|135
|0
|-
|14
|638
|2463
|5
|Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|ENG
|445
|114
|48
|18
|157
|0
|-
|10
|573
|548
|6
|Chris Gayle
|KXI
|WI
|490
|99
|45
|34
|154
|0
|-
|13
|555
|515
|7
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|IND
|401
|78
|33
|21
|155
|0
|-
|14
|554
|3868
|8
|Quinton de Kock
|MI
|SA
|492
|81
|43
|21
|133
|0
|-
|14
|552
|725
|9
|Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|IND
|486
|97
|58
|11
|137
|0
|-
|14
|544
|1366
|10
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|SA
|442
|82
|31
|26
|154
|0
|-
|13
|525
|2993
|11
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|464
|100
|46
|13
|142
|0
|-
|14
|519
|4679
|12
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|WI
|14
|9
|0
|1
|93.3
|25
|7.8
|12
|493
|145
|13
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|368
|84
|21
|20
|140
|0
|-
|12
|453
|4730
|14
|Shreyas Iyer
|DC
|IND
|442
|67
|39
|14
|124
|0
|-
|14
|451
|2217
|15
|Parthiv Patel
|RCB
|IND
|373
|67
|48
|10
|139
|0
|-
|14
|445
|546
|16
|Shreyas Gopal
|RR
|IND
|63
|19
|8
|1
|137
|20
|7.2
|14
|442
|65
|17
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|SA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|21
|6.5
|14
|432
|331
|18
|Ajinkya Rahane
|RR
|IND
|393
|105
|45
|9
|138
|0
|-
|14
|430
|1329
|19
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|344
|85
|27
|21
|146
|3
|9
|14
|427
|1138
|20
|Chris Lynn
|KKR
|AUS
|405
|82
|41
|22
|140
|0
|-
|13
|427
|3212
|21
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|386
|67
|50
|9
|129
|0
|-
|13
|405
|5291
|22
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|IND
|101
|31
|7
|4
|122
|13
|6.4
|13
|405
|2469
|23
|Moeen Ali
|RCB
|ENG
|220
|66
|16
|17
|165
|6
|6.8
|11
|402
|604
|24
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|342
|102
|28
|13
|149
|0
|-
|12
|397
|2879
|25
|R Ashwin
|KXI
|IND
|42
|17
|3
|3
|150
|15
|7.3
|14
|391
|2777
|26
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|34
|17
|2
|2
|155
|15
|6.5
|14
|389
|3305
|27
|Mayank Agarwal
|KXI
|IND
|332
|58
|26
|14
|142
|0
|-
|13
|388
|368
|28
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|311
|89
|38
|14
|152
|0
|-
|8
|381
|1650
|29
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|IND
|176
|42
|18
|5
|124
|10
|7.1
|14
|380
|3308
|30
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|338
|59
|34
|10
|134
|0
|-
|14
|375
|1219
|31
|Suresh Raina
|CSK
|IND
|359
|59
|44
|9
|128
|0
|6
|14
|375
|4190
|32
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|6.8
|14
|360
|2778
|33
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|IND
|314
|83
|31
|6
|138
|0
|-
|11
|353
|4452
|34
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|143
|47
|17
|9
|166
|10
|7.8
|12
|347
|5146
|35
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|WI
|67
|27
|4
|4
|168
|11
|6.8
|11
|338
|3043
|36
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|107
|26
|10
|3
|135
|9
|7
|12
|324
|2205
|37
|Faf du Plessis
|CSK
|SA
|314
|96
|25
|13
|122
|0
|-
|9
|324
|705
|38
|Kieron Pollard
|MI
|WI
|238
|83
|11
|19
|156
|0
|-
|14
|320
|2411
|39
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|IND
|292
|99
|38
|7
|133
|0
|-
|14
|315
|544
|40
|Dinesh Karthik
|KKR
|IND
|253
|97
|22
|14
|146
|0
|-
|14
|311
|3399
|41
|Shubman Gill
|KKR
|IND
|296
|76
|21
|10
|124
|0
|-
|14
|303
|849
|42
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|IND
|6
|4
|0
|0
|37.5
|18
|7.8
|14
|299
|2867
|43
|Mohammed Shami
|KXI
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|19
|8.7
|14
|294
|2332
|44
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|IND
|7
|7
|1
|0
|77.8
|16
|7.5
|14
|292
|391
|45
|Mohammad Nabi
|SRH
|AFG
|95
|31
|5
|6
|151
|8
|6.6
|7
|286
|500
|46
|Steven Smith
|RR
|WI
|319
|73
|30
|4
|116
|0
|-
|12
|283
|6310
|47
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|AUS
|258
|96
|29
|12
|124
|0
|-
|14
|275
|2078
|48
|Vijay Shankar
|SRH
|IND
|219
|40
|9
|10
|120
|1
|8.8
|14
|269
|1699
|49
|Khaleel Ahmed
|SRH
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|8.2
|8
|264
|1623
|50
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|IND
|282
|67
|28
|10
|115
|0
|-
|12
|261
|3503
|51
|Harbhajan Singh
|CSK
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|13
|7.2
|8
|257
|1112
|52
|Marcus Stoinis
|RCB
|AUS
|211
|46
|14
|10
|135
|2
|8.7
|10
|242
|3660
|53
|Sam Curran
|KXI
|ENG
|95
|55
|13
|3
|173
|10
|9.8
|9
|242
|4250
|54
|David Miller
|KXI
|SA
|213
|59
|19
|7
|130
|0
|-
|10
|235
|1824
|55
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|IND
|12
|7
|1
|0
|63.2
|11
|7.6
|14
|220
|5519
|56
|Rahul Chahar
|MI
|IND
|12
|10
|2
|0
|133
|10
|7.2
|11
|216
|1257
|57
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|WI
|65
|27
|6
|2
|130
|9
|8.4
|9
|206
|4438
|58
|Nicholas Pooran
|KXI
|WI
|168
|48
|9
|14
|157
|0
|-
|7
|205
|2927
|59
|Sandeep Sharma
|SRH
|IND
|6
|5
|1
|0
|200
|12
|8.3
|11
|197
|2175
|60
|Chris Morris
|DC
|SA
|32
|17
|1
|2
|86.5
|13
|9.3
|9
|197
|7977
