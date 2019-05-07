rediff.com

Will Pandya be IPL-12's most MVP?

May 07, 2019 12:35 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the 60 Most Valuable Players in the IPL so far.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya of the Mumbai Indians has been in rampaging form in IPL-12. Photograph: BCCI

Among the top six in the MVPI list after the league stage, only Hardik Pandya is still in play and will get to play two, or perhaps three, more games.

Pandya has an MVPI average of 51 per game and is 122 MVP points behind Andre Russell who is now out of the IPL.

Hardik has about an even chance to be this year's most valuable player at the IPL.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) tries to encapsulate the cricketers's performances in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

 

The table below gives the MVPI details, and all the other key IPL performance variables.

Table: Best performing players so far at IPL 12 (after Match 56 ending May 5, 2019)

RankPlayer's NameTeamFromRunTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomyGamesMVPIPVI(US$)
1 Andre Russell KKR WI 510 80 31 52 205 11 9.5 14 834 1456
2 David Warner SRH AUS 692 100 57 21 144 0 - 12 751 2378
3 Hardik Pandya MI IND 373 91 26 28 197 14 9.5 14 712 2207
4 KL Rahul KXI IND 593 100 49 25 135 0 - 14 638 2463
5 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 445 114 48 18 157 0 - 10 573 548
6 Chris Gayle KXI WI 490 99 45 34 154 0 - 13 555 515
7 Rishabh Pant DC IND 401 78 33 21 155 0 - 14 554 3868
8 Quinton de Kock MI SA 492 81 43 21 133 0 - 14 552 725
9 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 486 97 58 11 137 0 - 14 544 1366
10 AB de Villiers RCB SA 442 82 31 26 154 0 - 13 525 2993
11 Virat Kohli RCB IND 464 100 46 13 142 0 - 14 519 4679
12 Kagiso Rabada DC WI 14 9 0 1 93.3 25 7.8 12 493 145
13 MS Dhoni CSK IND 368 84 21 20 140 0 - 12 453 4730
14 Shreyas Iyer DC IND 442 67 39 14 124 0 - 14 451 2217
15 Parthiv Patel RCB IND 373 67 48 10 139 0 - 14 445 546
16 Shreyas Gopal RR IND 63 19 8 1 137 20 7.2 14 442 65
17 Imran Tahir CSK SA 0 0 0 0 - 21 6.5 14 432 331
18 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 393 105 45 9 138 0 - 14 430 1329
19 Nitish Rana KKR IND 344 85 27 21 146 3 9 14 427 1138
20 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 405 82 41 22 140 0 - 13 427 3212
21 Rohit Sharma MI IND 386 67 50 9 129 0 - 13 405 5291
22 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 101 31 7 4 122 13 6.4 13 405 2469
23 Moeen Ali RCB ENG 220 66 16 17 165 6 6.8 11 402 604
24 Sanju Samson RR IND 342 102 28 13 149 0 - 12 397 2879
25 R Ashwin KXI IND 42 17 3 3 150 15 7.3 14 391 2777
26 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 34 17 2 2 155 15 6.5 14 389 3305
27 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 332 58 26 14 142 0 - 13 388 368
28 Jos Buttler RR ENG 311 89 38 14 152 0 - 8 381 1650
29 Krunal Pandya MI IND 176 42 18 5 124 10 7.1 14 380 3308
30 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 338 59 34 10 134 0 - 14 375 1219
31 Suresh Raina CSK IND 359 59 44 9 128 0 6 14 375 4190
32 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 0 0 0 0 0 17 6.8 14 360 2778
33 Manish Pandey SRH IND 314 83 31 6 138 0 - 11 353 4452
34 Sunil Narine KKR WI 143 47 17 9 166 10 7.8 12 347 5146
35 Jofra Archer RR WI 67 27 4 4 168 11 6.8 11 338 3043
36 Axar Patel DC IND 107 26 10 3 135 9 7 12 324 2205
37 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 314 96 25 13 122 0 - 9 324 705
38 Kieron Pollard MI WI 238 83 11 19 156 0 - 14 320 2411
39 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 292 99 38 7 133 0 - 14 315 544
40 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 253 97 22 14 146 0 - 14 311 3399
41 Shubman Gill KKR IND 296 76 21 10 124 0 - 14 303 849
42 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 6 4 0 0 37.5 18 7.8 14 299 2867
43 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 1 1 0 0 50 19 8.7 14 294 2332
44 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 7 7 1 0 77.8 16 7.5 14 292 391
45 Mohammad Nabi SRH AFG 95 31 5 6 151 8 6.6 7 286 500
46 Steven Smith RR WI 319 73 30 4 116 0 - 12 283 6310
47 Shane Watson CSK AUS 258 96 29 12 124 0 - 14 275 2078
48 Vijay Shankar SRH IND 219 40 9 10 120 1 8.8 14 269 1699
49 Khaleel Ahmed SRH IND 0 0 0 0 0 17 8.2 8 264 1623
50 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 282 67 28 10 115 0 - 12 261 3503
51 Harbhajan Singh CSK IND 1 1 0 0 33.3 13 7.2 8 257 1112
52 Marcus Stoinis RCB AUS 211 46 14 10 135 2 8.7 10 242 3660
53 Sam Curran KXI ENG 95 55 13 3 173 10 9.8 9 242 4250
54 David Miller KXI SA 213 59 19 7 130 0 - 10 235 1824
55 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH IND 12 7 1 0 63.2 11 7.6 14 220 5519
56 Rahul Chahar MI IND 12 10 2 0 133 10 7.2 11 216 1257
57 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 65 27 6 2 130 9 8.4 9 206 4438
58 Nicholas Pooran KXI WI 168 48 9 14 157 0 - 7 205 2927
59 Sandeep Sharma SRH IND 6 5 1 0 200 12 8.3 11 197 2175
60 Chris Morris DC SA 32 17 1 2 86.5 13 9.3 9 197 7977

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji
Tags: IND, CSK, SRH, KXI, KKR
 

