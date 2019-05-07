Will Pandya be IPL-12's most MVP?

May 07, 2019 12:35 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the 60 Most Valuable Players in the IPL so far.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya of the Mumbai Indians has been in rampaging form in IPL-12. Photograph: BCCI

Among the top six in the MVPI list after the league stage, only Hardik Pandya is still in play and will get to play two, or perhaps three, more games.

Pandya has an MVPI average of 51 per game and is 122 MVP points behind Andre Russell who is now out of the IPL.

Hardik has about an even chance to be this year's most valuable player at the IPL.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) tries to encapsulate the cricketers's performances in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

The table below gives the MVPI details, and all the other key IPL performance variables.

Table: Best performing players so far at IPL 12 (after Match 56 ending May 5, 2019)