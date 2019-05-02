rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virushka giving us all the right feels!

Virushka giving us all the right feels!

May 02, 2019 11:47 IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spend a romantic evening by the lakeside on the actress's 31st birthday on Wednesday

Bollywood star and India cricket captain Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma turned a year older on Wednesday and the couple marked the day in their own special way.

 

Virat and Anushka, who turned 31 on Wednesday, spent some quiet time by the lake side.

The loved-up duo giving us couple goals 

They looked into each other's eyes and sat beside each other as they stared at the setting sun from the deck at an undisclosed location.

Their pictures on social media sites are what couple goals should be. The loved-up couple, who married in December 2017, can't seem to get enough of each other. But no one's complaining as fans want to see more of their romance.

Rediff Sports Desk
