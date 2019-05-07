rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Children bring joy to IPL

PICS: Children bring joy to IPL

May 07, 2019 09:00 IST

It's never a dull day when we have children around and it's no different at the Indian Premier League.

While cricketers keep busy on field with their skills, their kids make lensmen go clickity-click as they cheer on their dads from the stands and even join them in their celebrations.

We bring you some adorable pictures of the tots having a good time, adding a lot of cheer to the tournament.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma plays with his daughter Samaira as his wife Ritika Sajdeh joins in the fun

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma plays with his daughter Samaira as his wife Ritika Sajdeh joins in the fun after Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, May 5. Photograph: BCCI

 

Garcia and Hinaya

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings super moms, Priyanka Raina, left, Suresh Raina's wife, with daughter Gracia, and Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh's wife, with daughter Hinaya, at the game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, April 26. Photograph: BCCI

 

Rohit Sharma's baby with wife

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's family has a good time in the stands during the IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 20. Photograph: BCCI

 

Shane Watson's son William gives him the thumbs up after his match-winning knock of 96 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday

IMAGE: Shane Watson's son William gives him the thumbs up after his match-winning knock of 96 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 23. Photograph: BCCI

 

David Warner's daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae watched their dad from the stands before they joined their dad for the presentation ceremony after the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday

IMAGE: David Warner's daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae watch their dad from the stands before they join him at the presentation ceremony after the IPL match against Delhi Capitals on April 14. Photograph: BCCI

 

David Warner enjoys some play time with his daughter

IMAGE: David Warner coddles his daughter after Hyderabad's loss to the Delhi Capitals on April 14. Photograph: BCCI

 

WATCH: David Warner cheered on by his daughter Ivy Mae before the game against the Chennai Super Kings on April 17. Video: Kind courtesy, IPL/Twitter

 

Shikhar Dhawan with his son Zoravar

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan with his son Zoravar after the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14. Photograph: BCCI

 

Chennai Super Kings family

IMAGE: It's a full house as kids and wives are seen in the stands during an IPL match on April 6.

 

Sumayya Dildar with son Gibran

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings spinner Imran Tahir's wife Sumayya Dildar with son Gibran during CSK's IPL game against the Rajasthan Royals on April 11. Photograph: BCCI
NORMA GODINHO / Rediff.com
Tags: IPL, IMAGE, BCCI, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use