PICS: Children bring joy to IPL

It's never a dull day when we have children around and it's no different at the Indian Premier League.
While cricketers keep busy on field with their skills, their kids make lensmen go clickity-click as they cheer on their dads from the stands and even join them in their celebrations.
We bring you some adorable pictures of the tots having a good time, adding a lot of cheer to the tournament.
IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma plays with his daughter Samaira as his wife Ritika Sajdeh joins in the fun after Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, May 5. Photograph: BCCI
IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings super moms, Priyanka Raina, left, Suresh Raina's wife, with daughter Gracia, and Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh's wife, with daughter Hinaya, at the game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, April 26. Photograph: BCCI
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's family has a good time in the stands during the IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 20. Photograph: BCCI
IMAGE: Shane Watson's son William gives him the thumbs up after his match-winning knock of 96 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 23. Photograph: BCCI
IMAGE: David Warner's daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae watch their dad from the stands before they join him at the presentation ceremony after the IPL match against Delhi Capitals on April 14. Photograph: BCCI
IMAGE: David Warner coddles his daughter after Hyderabad's loss to the Delhi Capitals on April 14. Photograph: BCCI
WATCH: David Warner cheered on by his daughter Ivy Mae before the game against the Chennai Super Kings on April 17. Video: Kind courtesy, IPL/Twitter
IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan with his son Zoravar after the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14. Photograph: BCCI
IMAGE: It's a full house as kids and wives are seen in the stands during an IPL match on April 6.
IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings spinner Imran Tahir's wife Sumayya Dildar with son Gibran during CSK's IPL game against the Rajasthan Royals on April 11. Photograph: BCCI
this
Comment
article