Australia, the World Cup's Champion of Champions

June 06, 2019 11:27 IST

Rajneesh Gupta highlights the important numbers of the Australian team from World Cups.

Result Summary

IMAGE: The Australians celebrate with the 2015 World Cup. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Year Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Remarks 1975 5 3 2 0 0 Runner-up 1979 3 1 2 0 0 Could not qualify for semi finals 1983 6 2 4 0 0 Could not qualify for semi finals 1987 8 7 1 0 0 Champions 1992 8 4 4 0 0 Could not qualify for semi finals 1996 7 5 2 0 0 Runner-up 1999 10 7 2 1 0 Champions 2003 11 11 0 0 0 Champions 2007 11 11 0 0 0 Champions 2011 7 4 2 0 1 Lost in quarter-finals 2015 8 7 1 0 0 Champions Total 84 62 20 1 1

Playing Record against Participating Teams

Versus Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Win% Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 100.00 Bangladesh 2 2 0 0 0 100.00 England 7 5 2 0 0 71.42 India 11 8 3 0 0 72.72 New Zealand 10 7 3 0 0 70.00 Pakistan 9 5 4 0 0 55.55 South Africa 5 3 1 1 0 60.00 Sri Lanka 9 7 1 0 1 87.50 West Indies 9 4 5 0 0 44.44

Highest Team Totals

Total Vs Venue Year 417/6 Afghanistan Perth 2015 377/6 South Africa Basseterre 2007 376/9 Sri Lanka Sydney 2015 359/2 India Johannesburg 2003 358/5 Netherlands Basseterre 2007

Lowest Team Totals

Total Vs Venue Year 129 India Chelmsford 1983 151 West Indies Leeds 1983 151 New Zealand Auckland 2015 159/9 England Lord's 1979 170/9 South Africa Sydney 1992

Highest Individual Innings

IMAGE: After a horrific year on the sidelines, David Warner will be keen to reclaim his reputation. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Runs Player Vs Venue Year 178 David Warner Afghanistan Perth 2015 158 Matthew Hayden West Indies North Sound 2007 149 Adam Gilchrist Sri Lanka Bridgetown 2007 143* Andrew Symonds Pakistan Johannesburg 2003 140* Ricky Ponting India Johannesburg 2003 135 Aaron Finch England Melbourne 2015 130 Mark Waugh Kenya Visakhapatnam 1996 126* Geoff Marsh New Zealand Chandigarh 1987 126 Mark Waugh India Mumbai 1996 123 Brad Hodge Netherlands Basseterre 2007 120* Steve Waugh South Africa Leeds 1999 114 Ricky Ponting Sri Lanka Centurion 2003 113 Ricky Ponting Scotland Basseterre 2007 110 Geoff Marsh India Madras 1987 110 Mark Waugh New Zealand Madras 1996 110 Trevor Chappell India Nottingham 1983 105 Steve Smith India Sydney 2015 104 Ricky Ponting India Ahmedabad 2011 104 Mark Waugh Zimbabwe Lord's 1999 103 Matthew Hayden New Zealand St George's 2007 102 Glenn Maxwell Sri Lanka Sydney 2015 102 Ricky Ponting West Indies Jaipur 1996 101 Alan Turner Sri Lanka The Oval 1975 101 Matthew Hayden South Africa Basseterre 2007 100 David Boon New Zealand Auckland 1992 100 David Boon West Indies Melbourne 1992

Leading Run-scorers

Matches Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 Ricky Ponting 46 1,743 140* 45.86 79.84 5 6 Adam Gilchrist 31 1,085 149 36.16 98.01 1 8 Mark Waugh 22 1,004 130 52.84 83.59 4 4 Matthew Hayden 22 987 158 51.94 92.93 3 2 Steve Waugh 33 978 120* 48.90 80.49 1 6 Michael Clarke 25 888 93* 63.42 94.16 0 8 David Boon 16 815 100 54.33 72.96 2 5 Shane Watson 22 643 94 53.58 108.06 0 6 Dean Jones 16 590 90 42.14 72.57 0 5 Geoff Marsh 13 579 126* 48.25 58.60 2 2 Michael Bevan 26 537 74* 44.75 64.23 0 5 Andrew Symonds 18 515 143* 103.00 93.29 1 3

Highest Partnership for each wicket

Wicket Runs Players Venue Year 1st 183 Shane Watson and Brad Haddin v Canada (Bengaluru) 2011 2nd 260 David Warner and Steve Smith Afghanistan (Perth) 2015 3rd 234* Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn India (Johannesburg) 2003 4th 204 Michael Clarke and Brad Hodge Netherlands (Basseterre) 2007 5th 160 Glenn Maxwell and Shane Watson Sri Lanka (Sydney) 2015 6th 99 Ross Edwards and Rod Marsh West Indies (The Oval) 1975 7th 70* Darren Lehmann and Brad Hogg v Namibia (Potchefstroom) 2003 8th 97 Michael Bevan and Andy Bichel New Zealand (Port Elizabeth) 2003 9th 73* Michael Bevan and Andy Bichel England (Port Elizabeth) 2003 10th 45 Brad Haddin and Pat Cummins New Zealand (Auckland) 2015

Best Bowling in a match

Wicket/Runs Player Vs Venue Year 7/15 Glenn McGrath v Namibia Potchefstroom 2003 7/20 Andy Bichel England Port Elizabeth 2003 6/14 Gary Gilmour England Leeds 1975 6/28 Mitchell Starc New Zealand Auckland 2015 6/39 Ken MacLeay India Nottingham 1983 5/14 Glenn McGrath West Indies Manchester 1999 5/21 Alan Hurst v Canada Birmingham 1979 5/33 Mitchell Marsh England Melbourne 2015 5/34 Dennis Lillee Pakistan Leeds 1975 5/36 Damien Fleming India Mumbai 1996 5/42 Brett Lee New Zealand Port Elizabeth 2003 5/44 Craig McDermott Pakistan Lahore 1987 5/48 Gary Gilmour West Indies Lord's 1975

Leading Bowlers

IMAGE: The magnificent Glenn McGrath. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Matches Wickets Average Runs Per Over Best 4W Glenn McGrath 39 71 18.19 3.96 7/15 2 Brett Lee 17 35 17.97 4.57 5/42 3 Brad Hogg 21 34 19.23 4.12 4/27 2 Shaun Tait 18 34 21.50 5.35 4/39 1 Shane Warne 17 32 19.50 3.83 4/29 4 Craig McDermott 17 27 22.18 4.02 5/44 2 Steve Waugh 33 27 30.14 4.70 3/36 0 Damien Fleming 16 26 22.42 4.37 5/36 1 Mitchell Johnson 15 25 22.28 4.60 4/19 3

Most Appearances

Matches Years Ricky Ponting 46 1996-2011 Glenn McGrath 39 1996-2007 Steve Waugh 33 1987-1999 Adam Gilchrist 31 1999-2007 Michael Bevan 26 1996-2003 Allan Border 25 1979-1992 Michael Clarke 25 2007-2015

Most Captaincies