News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia, the World Cup's Champion of Champions

Australia, the World Cup's Champion of Champions

June 06, 2019 11:27 IST

Rajneesh Gupta highlights the important numbers of the Australian team from World Cups.

 

Result Summary

IMAGE: The Australians celebrate with the 2015 World Cup. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
YearMatchesWonLostTiedNo ResultRemarks
1975 5 3 2 0 0 Runner-up
1979 3 1 2 0 0 Could not qualify for semi finals
1983 6 2 4 0 0 Could not qualify for semi finals
1987 8 7 1 0 0 Champions
1992 8 4 4 0 0 Could not qualify for semi finals
1996 7 5 2 0 0 Runner-up
1999 10 7 2 1 0 Champions
2003 11 11 0 0 0 Champions
2007 11 11 0 0 0 Champions
2011 7 4 2 0 1 Lost in quarter-finals
2015 8 7 1 0 0 Champions
Total 84 62 20 1 1  

 

Playing Record against Participating Teams

VersusMatchesWonLostTiedNo ResultWin%
Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 100.00
Bangladesh 2 2 0 0 0 100.00
England 7 5 2 0 0 71.42
India 11 8 3 0 0 72.72
New Zealand 10 7 3 0 0 70.00
Pakistan 9 5 4 0 0 55.55
South Africa 5 3 1 1 0 60.00
Sri Lanka 9 7 1 0 1 87.50
West Indies 9 4 5 0 0 44.44

 

Highest Team Totals

TotalVsVenueYear
417/6 Afghanistan Perth 2015
377/6 South Africa Basseterre  2007
376/9 Sri Lanka Sydney 2015
359/2 India Johannesburg 2003
358/5 Netherlands Basseterre 2007

 

Lowest Team Totals

TotalVsVenueYear
129 India Chelmsford 1983
151 West Indies Leeds 1983
151 New Zealand Auckland 2015
159/9 England Lord's 1979
170/9 South Africa Sydney 1992

 

Highest Individual Innings

IMAGE: After a horrific year on the sidelines, David Warner will be keen to reclaim his reputation. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images
RunsPlayerVsVenueYear
178 David Warner Afghanistan Perth 2015
158 Matthew Hayden West Indies North Sound 2007
149 Adam Gilchrist Sri Lanka Bridgetown 2007
143* Andrew Symonds Pakistan Johannesburg 2003
140* Ricky Ponting India Johannesburg 2003
135 Aaron Finch England Melbourne 2015
130 Mark Waugh Kenya Visakhapatnam 1996
126* Geoff Marsh New Zealand Chandigarh 1987
126 Mark Waugh India Mumbai 1996
123 Brad Hodge Netherlands Basseterre 2007
120* Steve Waugh South Africa Leeds 1999
114 Ricky Ponting Sri Lanka Centurion 2003
113 Ricky Ponting Scotland Basseterre 2007
110 Geoff Marsh India Madras 1987
110 Mark Waugh New Zealand Madras 1996
110 Trevor Chappell India Nottingham 1983
105 Steve Smith India Sydney 2015
104 Ricky Ponting India Ahmedabad 2011
104 Mark Waugh Zimbabwe Lord's 1999
103 Matthew Hayden New Zealand St George's 2007
102 Glenn Maxwell Sri Lanka Sydney 2015
102 Ricky Ponting West Indies Jaipur 1996
101 Alan Turner Sri Lanka The Oval 1975
101 Matthew Hayden South Africa Basseterre 2007
100 David Boon New Zealand Auckland 1992
100 David Boon West Indies Melbourne 1992

 

Leading Run-scorers

 MatchesRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate10050
Ricky Ponting 46 1,743 140* 45.86 79.84 5 6
Adam Gilchrist 31 1,085 149 36.16 98.01 1 8
Mark Waugh 22 1,004 130 52.84 83.59 4 4
Matthew Hayden 22 987 158 51.94 92.93 3 2
Steve Waugh 33 978 120* 48.90 80.49 1 6
Michael Clarke 25 888 93* 63.42 94.16 0 8
David Boon 16 815 100 54.33 72.96 2 5
Shane Watson 22 643 94 53.58 108.06 0 6
Dean Jones 16 590 90 42.14 72.57 0 5
Geoff Marsh 13 579 126* 48.25 58.60 2 2
Michael Bevan 26 537 74* 44.75 64.23 0 5
Andrew Symonds 18 515 143* 103.00 93.29 1 3

 

Highest Partnership for each wicket

WicketRunsPlayersVenueYear
1st 183 Shane Watson and Brad Haddin v Canada (Bengaluru) 2011
2nd 260 David Warner and Steve Smith Afghanistan (Perth) 2015
3rd 234* Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn India (Johannesburg) 2003
4th 204 Michael Clarke and Brad Hodge Netherlands (Basseterre) 2007
5th 160 Glenn Maxwell and Shane Watson Sri Lanka (Sydney) 2015
6th 99 Ross Edwards and Rod Marsh West Indies (The Oval) 1975
7th 70* Darren Lehmann and Brad Hogg v Namibia (Potchefstroom) 2003
8th 97 Michael Bevan and Andy Bichel New Zealand (Port Elizabeth) 2003
9th 73* Michael Bevan and Andy Bichel England (Port Elizabeth) 2003
10th 45 Brad Haddin and Pat Cummins New Zealand (Auckland) 2015

 

Best Bowling in a match

Wicket/RunsPlayerVsVenueYear
7/15 Glenn McGrath v Namibia Potchefstroom 2003
7/20 Andy Bichel England Port Elizabeth 2003
6/14 Gary Gilmour England Leeds 1975
6/28 Mitchell Starc New Zealand Auckland 2015
6/39 Ken MacLeay India Nottingham 1983
5/14 Glenn McGrath West Indies Manchester 1999
5/21 Alan Hurst v Canada Birmingham 1979
5/33 Mitchell Marsh England Melbourne 2015
5/34 Dennis Lillee Pakistan Leeds 1975
5/36 Damien Fleming India Mumbai 1996
5/42 Brett Lee New Zealand Port Elizabeth 2003
5/44 Craig McDermott Pakistan Lahore 1987
5/48 Gary Gilmour West Indies Lord's 1975

 

Leading Bowlers

IMAGE: The magnificent Glenn McGrath. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
 MatchesWicketsAverageRuns Per OverBest4W
Glenn McGrath 39 71 18.19 3.96 7/15 2
Brett Lee 17 35 17.97 4.57 5/42 3
Brad Hogg 21 34 19.23 4.12 4/27 2
Shaun Tait 18 34 21.50 5.35 4/39 1
Shane Warne 17 32 19.50 3.83 4/29 4
Craig McDermott 17 27 22.18 4.02 5/44 2
Steve Waugh 33 27 30.14 4.70 3/36 0
Damien Fleming 16 26 22.42 4.37 5/36 1
Mitchell Johnson 15 25 22.28 4.60 4/19 3

 

Most Appearances

 MatchesYears
Ricky Ponting 46 1996-2011
Glenn McGrath 39 1996-2007
Steve Waugh 33 1987-1999
Adam Gilchrist 31 1999-2007
Michael Bevan 26 1996-2003
Allan Border 25 1979-1992
Michael Clarke 25 2007-2015

 

Most Captaincies

CaptainPlayedWonLostTiedNo ResultWin%
Ricky Ponting 29 26 2 0 1 92.85
Allan Border 16 11 5 0 0 68.75
Steve Waugh 10 7 2 1 0 70.00
Kim Hughes 8 3 5 0 0 37.50
Michael Clarke 7 6 1 0 0 85.71
Mark Taylor 7 5 2 0 0 71.42

 

RAJNEESH GUPTA
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

How many 2019 WC players have scored 10,000 ODI runs?

How many 2019 WC players have scored 10,000 ODI runs?

Meet the World Cup players

Meet the World Cup players

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
      