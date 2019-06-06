Australia, the World Cup's Champion of Champions

Rajneesh Gupta highlights the important numbers of the Australian team from World Cups.
Result Summary
|Year
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Remarks
|1975
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Runner-up
|1979
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Could not qualify for semi finals
|1983
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Could not qualify for semi finals
|1987
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Champions
|1992
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Could not qualify for semi finals
|1996
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|Runner-up
|1999
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|Champions
|2003
|11
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Champions
|2007
|11
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Champions
|2011
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Lost in quarter-finals
|2015
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Champions
|Total
|84
|62
|20
|1
|1
Playing Record against Participating Teams
|Versus
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|Afghanistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|Bangladesh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|England
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|71.42
|India
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|72.72
|New Zealand
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|70.00
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|55.55
|South Africa
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|60.00
|Sri Lanka
|9
|7
|1
|0
|1
|87.50
|West Indies
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|44.44
Highest Team Totals
|Total
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|417/6
|Afghanistan
|Perth
|2015
|377/6
|South Africa
|Basseterre
|2007
|376/9
|Sri Lanka
|Sydney
|2015
|359/2
|India
|Johannesburg
|2003
|358/5
|Netherlands
|Basseterre
|2007
Lowest Team Totals
|Total
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|129
|India
|Chelmsford
|1983
|151
|West Indies
|Leeds
|1983
|151
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|2015
|159/9
|England
|Lord's
|1979
|170/9
|South Africa
|Sydney
|1992
Highest Individual Innings
|Runs
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|178
|David Warner
|Afghanistan
|Perth
|2015
|158
|Matthew Hayden
|West Indies
|North Sound
|2007
|149
|Adam Gilchrist
|Sri Lanka
|Bridgetown
|2007
|143*
|Andrew Symonds
|Pakistan
|Johannesburg
|2003
|140*
|Ricky Ponting
|India
|Johannesburg
|2003
|135
|Aaron Finch
|England
|Melbourne
|2015
|130
|Mark Waugh
|Kenya
|Visakhapatnam
|1996
|126*
|Geoff Marsh
|New Zealand
|Chandigarh
|1987
|126
|Mark Waugh
|India
|Mumbai
|1996
|123
|Brad Hodge
|Netherlands
|Basseterre
|2007
|120*
|Steve Waugh
|South Africa
|Leeds
|1999
|114
|Ricky Ponting
|Sri Lanka
|Centurion
|2003
|113
|Ricky Ponting
|Scotland
|Basseterre
|2007
|110
|Geoff Marsh
|India
|Madras
|1987
|110
|Mark Waugh
|New Zealand
|Madras
|1996
|110
|Trevor Chappell
|India
|Nottingham
|1983
|105
|Steve Smith
|India
|Sydney
|2015
|104
|Ricky Ponting
|India
|Ahmedabad
|2011
|104
|Mark Waugh
|Zimbabwe
|Lord's
|1999
|103
|Matthew Hayden
|New Zealand
|St George's
|2007
|102
|Glenn Maxwell
|Sri Lanka
|Sydney
|2015
|102
|Ricky Ponting
|West Indies
|Jaipur
|1996
|101
|Alan Turner
|Sri Lanka
|The Oval
|1975
|101
|Matthew Hayden
|South Africa
|Basseterre
|2007
|100
|David Boon
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|1992
|100
|David Boon
|West Indies
|Melbourne
|1992
Leading Run-scorers
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|Ricky Ponting
|46
|1,743
|140*
|45.86
|79.84
|5
|6
|Adam Gilchrist
|31
|1,085
|149
|36.16
|98.01
|1
|8
|Mark Waugh
|22
|1,004
|130
|52.84
|83.59
|4
|4
|Matthew Hayden
|22
|987
|158
|51.94
|92.93
|3
|2
|Steve Waugh
|33
|978
|120*
|48.90
|80.49
|1
|6
|Michael Clarke
|25
|888
|93*
|63.42
|94.16
|0
|8
|David Boon
|16
|815
|100
|54.33
|72.96
|2
|5
|Shane Watson
|22
|643
|94
|53.58
|108.06
|0
|6
|Dean Jones
|16
|590
|90
|42.14
|72.57
|0
|5
|Geoff Marsh
|13
|579
|126*
|48.25
|58.60
|2
|2
|Michael Bevan
|26
|537
|74*
|44.75
|64.23
|0
|5
|Andrew Symonds
|18
|515
|143*
|103.00
|93.29
|1
|3
Highest Partnership for each wicket
|Wicket
|Runs
|Players
|Venue
|Year
|1st
|183
|Shane Watson and Brad Haddin
|v Canada (Bengaluru)
|2011
|2nd
|260
|David Warner and Steve Smith
|Afghanistan (Perth)
|2015
|3rd
|234*
|Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn
|India (Johannesburg)
|2003
|4th
|204
|Michael Clarke and Brad Hodge
|Netherlands (Basseterre)
|2007
|5th
|160
|Glenn Maxwell and Shane Watson
|Sri Lanka (Sydney)
|2015
|6th
|99
|Ross Edwards and Rod Marsh
|West Indies (The Oval)
|1975
|7th
|70*
|Darren Lehmann and Brad Hogg
|v Namibia (Potchefstroom)
|2003
|8th
|97
|Michael Bevan and Andy Bichel
|New Zealand (Port Elizabeth)
|2003
|9th
|73*
|Michael Bevan and Andy Bichel
|England (Port Elizabeth)
|2003
|10th
|45
|Brad Haddin and Pat Cummins
|New Zealand (Auckland)
|2015
Best Bowling in a match
|Wicket/Runs
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|7/15
|Glenn McGrath
|v Namibia
|Potchefstroom
|2003
|7/20
|Andy Bichel
|England
|Port Elizabeth
|2003
|6/14
|Gary Gilmour
|England
|Leeds
|1975
|6/28
|Mitchell Starc
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|2015
|6/39
|Ken MacLeay
|India
|Nottingham
|1983
|5/14
|Glenn McGrath
|West Indies
|Manchester
|1999
|5/21
|Alan Hurst
|v Canada
|Birmingham
|1979
|5/33
|Mitchell Marsh
|England
|Melbourne
|2015
|5/34
|Dennis Lillee
|Pakistan
|Leeds
|1975
|5/36
|Damien Fleming
|India
|Mumbai
|1996
|5/42
|Brett Lee
|New Zealand
|Port Elizabeth
|2003
|5/44
|Craig McDermott
|Pakistan
|Lahore
|1987
|5/48
|Gary Gilmour
|West Indies
|Lord's
|1975
Leading Bowlers
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Runs Per Over
|Best
|4W
|Glenn McGrath
|39
|71
|18.19
|3.96
|7/15
|2
|Brett Lee
|17
|35
|17.97
|4.57
|5/42
|3
|Brad Hogg
|21
|34
|19.23
|4.12
|4/27
|2
|Shaun Tait
|18
|34
|21.50
|5.35
|4/39
|1
|Shane Warne
|17
|32
|19.50
|3.83
|4/29
|4
|Craig McDermott
|17
|27
|22.18
|4.02
|5/44
|2
|Steve Waugh
|33
|27
|30.14
|4.70
|3/36
|0
|Damien Fleming
|16
|26
|22.42
|4.37
|5/36
|1
|Mitchell Johnson
|15
|25
|22.28
|4.60
|4/19
|3
Most Appearances
|Matches
|Years
|Ricky Ponting
|46
|1996-2011
|Glenn McGrath
|39
|1996-2007
|Steve Waugh
|33
|1987-1999
|Adam Gilchrist
|31
|1999-2007
|Michael Bevan
|26
|1996-2003
|Allan Border
|25
|1979-1992
|Michael Clarke
|25
|2007-2015
Most Captaincies
|Captain
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|Ricky Ponting
|29
|26
|2
|0
|1
|92.85
|Allan Border
|16
|11
|5
|0
|0
|68.75
|Steve Waugh
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|70.00
|Kim Hughes
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|37.50
|Michael Clarke
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|85.71
|Mark Taylor
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|71.42
