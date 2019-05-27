All you need to know about the World Cup

In a three part series, Rajneesh Gupta highlights all the important numbers from cricket World Cups held between 1975 to 2015.
Tournament Results
|Country
|Years
|Played
|Winner
|Finalist
|Semi-finalist
|Australia
|1975 to 2015
|11
|5
|7
|7
|India
|1975 to 2015
|11
|2
|3
|6
|West Indies
|1975 to 2015
|11
|2
|3
|4
|Pakistan
|1975 to 2015
|11
|1
|2
|6
|Sri Lanka
|1975 to 2015
|11
|1
|3
|4
|England
|1975 to 2015
|11
|0
|3
|5
|New Zealand
|1975 to 2015
|11
|0
|1
|7
|Zimbabwe
|1983 to 2015
|9
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1992 to 2015
|7
|0
|0
|4
|Bangladesh
|1999 to 2015
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Kenya
|1996 to 2011
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Canada
|1975,2003,2007 and 2011
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|1996,2003,2007 and 2011
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ireland
|2007-2015
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Scotland
|1999, 2007 and 2015
|3
|0
|0
|0
|UAE
|1996 and 2015
|2
|0
|0
|0
|East Africa
|1975
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Namibia
|2003
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bermuda
|2007
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2015
|1
|0
|0
|0
Team Results
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Win%
|Australia
|84
|62
|20
|1
|1
|74.69
|South Africa
|55
|35
|18
|2
|0
|63.63
|India
|75
|46
|27
|1
|1
|62.16
|New Zealand
|79
|48
|30
|0
|1
|61.53
|West Indies
|71
|41
|29
|0
|1
|58.57
|Pakistan
|71
|40
|29
|0
|2
|57.97
|England
|72
|41
|29
|1
|1
|57.74
|Sri Lanka
|73
|35
|35
|1
|2
|49.29
|Bangladesh
|32
|11
|20
|0
|1
|35.48
|Ireland
|21
|7
|13
|1
|0
|33.33
|Kenya
|29
|6
|22
|0
|1
|21.42
|Zimbabwe
|57
|11
|42
|1
|3
|20.37
|Afghanistan
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|16.66
|Canada
|18
|2
|16
|0
|0
|11.11
|Netherlands
|20
|2
|18
|0
|0
|10.00
|United Arab Emirates
|11
|1
|10
|0
|0
|9.09
|Bermuda
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|East Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|Namibia
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|Scotland
|14
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0.00
|TOTAL
|400
|389
|389
|4
|7
The matches abandoned or cancelled or forfeited are not included.
Result of Finals
|Year
|Teams
|How
|Venue
|1975
|WEST INDIES (291/8) beat Australia (274)
|by 17 runs
|Lord's
|1979
|WEST INDIES (286/9) beat England (194)
|by 92 runs
|Lord's
|1983
|INDIA (183) beat West Indies (140)
|by 43 runs
|Lord's
|1987
|AUSTRALIA (253/5) beat England (246/8)
|by 7 runs
|Calcutta
|1992
|PAKISTAN (249/6) beat England (227)
|by 22 runs
|Melbourne
|1996
|SRI LANKA (245/3) beat Australia (241/7)
|by 7 wickets
|Lahore
|1999
|AUSTRALIA (133/2) beat Pakistan (132)
|by 8 wickets
|Lord's
|2003
|AUSTRALIA (359/2) beat India (234)
|by 125 runs
|Johannesburg
|2007
|AUSTRALIA (281/4) beat Sri Lanka (215/8)
|by 53 runs
|(D/L method) Bridgetown
|2011
|INDIA (277/4) beat Sri Lanka (274/6)
|by 6 wickets
|Mumbai
|2015
|AUSTRALIA (186/3) beat New Zealand (183)
|by 7 wickets
|Melbourne
Scoring pattern for each World Cup
|Year
|Games
|Runs
|Wickets
|Runs/ wkt
|Overs
|Runs/ over
|1975
|15
|6162
|208
|29.62
|1573.2
|3.91
|1979
|14
|5168
|202
|25.58
|1457.4
|3.54
|1983
|27
|12046
|408
|29.52
|2952
|4.08
|1987
|27
|12522
|385
|32.52
|2568.5
|4.87
|1992
|39
|15107
|514
|29.39
|3416.2
|4.42
|1996
|36
|15225
|474
|32.12
|3259.2
|4.66
|1999
|42
|16963
|597
|28.41
|3786.5
|4.48
|2003
|52
|20441
|734
|27.85
|4293.5
|4.76
|2007
|51
|21333
|725
|29.42
|4308.4
|4.95
|2011
|49
|21333
|731
|29.18
|4237.3
|5.03
|2015
|48
|23531
|715
|32.91
|4163.2
|5.65
|TOTAL
|400
|169,831
|5,693
|29.83
|36,017.4
|4.72
Highest innings totals
|Total
|Overs
|Teams
|Venue
|Year
|417/6
|(50 overs)
|Australia v Afghanistan
|Perth
|2015
|413/5
|(50 overs)
|India v Bermuda
|Port-of-Spain
|2007
|411/4
|(50 overs)
|South Africa v Ireland
|Canberra
|2015
|408/5
|(50 overs)
|South Africa v West Indies
|Sydney
|2015
|398/5
|(50 overs)
|Sri Lanka v Kenya
|Kandy
|1996
|393/6
|(50 overs)
|New Zealand v West Indies
|Wellington
|2015
|377/6
|(50 overs)
|Australia v South Africa
|Basseterre
|2007
|376/9
|(50 overs)
|Australia v Sri Lanka
|Sydney
|2015
|373/6
|(50 overs)
|India v Sri Lanka
|Taunton
|1999
|372/2
|(50 overs)
|West Indies v Zimbabwe
|Canberra
|2015
|370/4
|(50 overs)
|India v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|2011
Highest totals by a team batting second
|Total
|Overs
|Teams
|Venue
|Year
|338/8
|(50 overs)
|England v India
|Bangalore
|2011
|329/7
|(49.1 overs)
|Ireland v England
|Bangalore
|2011 +
|326
|(49.3 overs)
|Zimbabwe v Ireland
|Hobart
|2015
|322/4
|(48.1 overs)
|Bangladesh v Scotland
|Nelson
|2015 +
|313/7
|(49.2 overs)
|Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe
|New Plymouth
|1992 +
|312/1
|(47.2 overs)
|Sri Lanka v England
|Wellington
|2015 +
+ winning totals
Highest match aggregates
|Total
|Overs
|Teams
|Venue
|Year
|688/18
|(96.2 overs)
|Aus (376/9) v Sri Lanka (313/9)
|Sydney
|2015
|676-18
|(99.5 overs)
|India (338) v England (338/8)
|Bengaluru
|2011
|671/16
|(98 overs)
|Australia (377/6) v South Africa (294)
|Basseterre
|2007
Lowest innings totals
(Completed Innings only)
|Total
|Overs
|Teams
|Venue
|Year
|36
|(18.4 overs)
|Canada v Sri Lanka
|Paarl
|2003
|45
|(40.3 overs)
|Canada v England
|Manchester
|1979
|45
|(14 overs)
|Namibia v Australia
|Potchefstroom
|2003
|58
|(18.5 overs)
|Bangladesh v West Indies
|Mirpur
|2011
|68
|(31.3 overs)
|Scotland v West Indies
|Leicester
|1999
|69
|(23.5 overs)
|Kenya v New Zealand
|Chennai
|2011
|74
|(40.2 overs)
|Pakistan v England
|Adelaide
|1992
|77
|(27.4 overs)
|Ireland v Sri Lanka
|St.George's
|2007
|78
|(24.4 overs)
|Bermuda v Sri Lanka
|Port-of-Spain
|2007
|78
|(28 overs)
|Bangladesh v South Africa
|Mirpur
|2011
Lowest match aggregates
(in result-oriented games)
|Total
|Overs
|Teams
|Venue
|Year
|73/11
|(23.2 overs)
|Canada v Sri Lanka
|Paarl
|2003
|91/12
|(54.2 overs)
|England v Canada
|Manchester
|1979
|117/11
|(31.1 overs)
|Bangladesh v West Indies
|Mirpur
|2011
|138/12
|(41.4 overs)
|Scotland v West Indies
|Leicester
|1999
Largest margins of victory
By wickets
|Wickets
|Teams
|Venue
|Year
|10 wickets
|India beat East Africa
|Leeds
|1975
|10 wickets
|West Indies beat Zimbabwe
|Birmingham
|1983
|10 wickets
|West Indies beat Pakistan
|Melbourne
|1992
|10 wickets
|South Africa beat Kenya
|Potchefstroom
|2003
|10 wickets
|Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh
|Pietermaritzburg
|2003
|10 wickets
|South Africa beat Bangladesh
|Bloemfontein
|2003
|10 wickets
|Australia beat Bangladesh
|North Sound
|2007
|10 wickets
|New Zealand beat Kenya
|Chennai
|2011
|10 wickets
|New Zealand beat Zimbabwe
|Ahmedabad
|2011
|10 wickets
|Pakistan beat West Indies
|Mirpur
|2011
|10 wickets
|Sri Lanka beat England
|Colombo RPS
|2011
By Runs
|Runs
|Teams
|Venue
|Year
|275 runs
|Australia beat Afghanistan
|Perth
|2015
|257 runs
|India beat Bermuda
|Port-of-Spain
|2007
|257 runs
|South Africa beat West Indies
|Sydney
|2015
|256 runs
|Australia beat Namibia
|Potchefstroom
|2003
|243 runs
|Sri Lanka beat Bermuda
|Port-of-Spain
|2007
|231 runs
|South Africa beat Netherlands
|Mohali
|2011
|229 runs
|Australia beat Netherlands
|Basseterre
|2007
Narrowest margins of victory
|Teams
|Venue
|Year
|1 wicket
|West Indies beat Pakistan
|Birmingham
|1975
|(with two balls to spare)
|1 wicket
|Pakistan beat West Indies
|Lahore
|1987
|(off the last ball)
|1 wicket
|South Africa beat Sri Lanka
|Providence
|2007
|(with 10 balls to spare)
|1 wicket
|England beat West Indies
|Bridgetown
|2007
|(with one ball to spare)
|1 wicket
|Afghanistan beat Scotland
|Dunedin
|2015
|(with three balls to spare)
|1 wicket
|New Zealand beat Australia
|Auckland
|2015
|(with 161 balls to spare)
|2 wickets
|New Zealand beat England
|Birmingham
|1983
|(with one ball to spare)
|2 wickets
|England beat West Indies
|Gujranwala
|1987
|(with three balls to spare)
|2 wickets
|Australia beat England
|Port Elizabeth
|2003
|(with two balls to spare)
|2 wickets
|Bangladesh beat England
|Chittagong
|2011
|(with six balls to spare)
|2 wickets
|Ireland beat UAE
|Brisbane
|2015
|(with four balls to spare)
|1 run
|Australia beat India
|Madras
|1987
|(with two balls to spare)
|1 run
|Australia beat India
|Brisbane
|1992
|(off the last ball)
|2 runs
|Sri Lanka beat England
|North Sound
|2007
|(off the last ball)
|3 runs
|New Zealand beat Zimbabwe
|Hyderabad (Ind)
|1987
|(with two balls to spare)
|3 runs
|Australia beat New Zealand
|Indore
|1987
|(off the last ball)
|3 runs
|Zimbabwe beat India
|Leicester
|1999
|(with six balls to spare)
|3 runs
|West Indies beat South Africa
|Cape Town
|2003
|(off the last ball)
Tied Matches
|Teams
|Venue
|Year
|Austalia (213) v South Africa (213)
|Birmingham
|1999
|Sri Lanka (268/9) v South Africa (229/6) (D/L)
|Durban
|2003
|Ireland (221/9) v Zimbabwe (221)
|Kingston
|2007
|India (338) v England (338/8)
|Bangalore
|2011
Quickest Victories (batting second)
|Overs
|Score
|Teams
|Venue
|Year
|4.4
|37/1
|Sri Lanka v Canada
|Paarl
|2003
|8.0
|72/0
|New Zealand v Kenya
|Chennai
|2011
|10.0
|81/2
|Sri Lanka v Ireland
|St.George's
|2007
|10.1
|70/2
|West Indies v Scotland
|Leicester
|1999
|12.0
|109/0
|South Africa v Bangladesh
|Bloemfontein
|2003
|12.2
|92/1
|Australia v Ireland
|Bridgetown
|2007
|12.2
|59/1
|West Indies v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|2011
|12.2
|125/2
|New Zealand v England
|Wellington
|2015
|13.5
|46/2
|England v Canada
|Manchester
|1979
|13.5
|106/0
|Australia v Bangladesh
|North Sound
|2007