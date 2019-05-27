All you need to know about the World Cup

Last updated on: May 27, 2019 09:28 IST

In a three part series, Rajneesh Gupta highlights all the important numbers from cricket World Cups held between 1975 to 2015.

Tournament Results

IMAGE: The Australians celebrate with the 2015 World Cup. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Country Years Played Winner Finalist Semi-finalist Australia 1975 to 2015 11 5 7 7 India 1975 to 2015 11 2 3 6 West Indies 1975 to 2015 11 2 3 4 Pakistan 1975 to 2015 11 1 2 6 Sri Lanka 1975 to 2015 11 1 3 4 England 1975 to 2015 11 0 3 5 New Zealand 1975 to 2015 11 0 1 7 Zimbabwe 1983 to 2015 9 0 0 0 South Africa 1992 to 2015 7 0 0 4 Bangladesh 1999 to 2015 5 0 0 0 Kenya 1996 to 2011 5 0 0 1 Canada 1975,2003,2007 and 2011 4 0 0 0 Netherlands 1996,2003,2007 and 2011 4 0 0 0 Ireland 2007-2015 3 0 0 0 Scotland 1999, 2007 and 2015 3 0 0 0 UAE 1996 and 2015 2 0 0 0 East Africa 1975 1 0 0 0 Namibia 2003 1 0 0 0 Bermuda 2007 1 0 0 0 Afghanistan 2015 1 0 0 0

Team Results

Team Played Won Lost Tied NR Win% Australia 84 62 20 1 1 74.69 South Africa 55 35 18 2 0 63.63 India 75 46 27 1 1 62.16 New Zealand 79 48 30 0 1 61.53 West Indies 71 41 29 0 1 58.57 Pakistan 71 40 29 0 2 57.97 England 72 41 29 1 1 57.74 Sri Lanka 73 35 35 1 2 49.29 Bangladesh 32 11 20 0 1 35.48 Ireland 21 7 13 1 0 33.33 Kenya 29 6 22 0 1 21.42 Zimbabwe 57 11 42 1 3 20.37 Afghanistan 6 1 5 0 0 16.66 Canada 18 2 16 0 0 11.11 Netherlands 20 2 18 0 0 10.00 United Arab Emirates 11 1 10 0 0 9.09 Bermuda 3 0 3 0 0 0.00 East Africa 3 0 3 0 0 0.00 Namibia 6 0 6 0 0 0.00 Scotland 14 0 14 0 0 0.00 TOTAL 400 389 389 4 7

The matches abandoned or cancelled or forfeited are not included.

Result of Finals

IMAGE: Australia Captain Michael Clarke is carried on the shoulders of team-mates David Warner, left, and Aaron Finch as he holds the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Reuters

Year Teams How Venue 1975 WEST INDIES (291/8) beat Australia (274) by 17 runs Lord's 1979 WEST INDIES (286/9) beat England (194) by 92 runs Lord's 1983 INDIA (183) beat West Indies (140) by 43 runs Lord's 1987 AUSTRALIA (253/5) beat England (246/8) by 7 runs Calcutta 1992 PAKISTAN (249/6) beat England (227) by 22 runs Melbourne 1996 SRI LANKA (245/3) beat Australia (241/7) by 7 wickets Lahore 1999 AUSTRALIA (133/2) beat Pakistan (132) by 8 wickets Lord's 2003 AUSTRALIA (359/2) beat India (234) by 125 runs Johannesburg 2007 AUSTRALIA (281/4) beat Sri Lanka (215/8) by 53 runs (D/L method) Bridgetown 2011 INDIA (277/4) beat Sri Lanka (274/6) by 6 wickets Mumbai 2015 AUSTRALIA (186/3) beat New Zealand (183) by 7 wickets Melbourne

Scoring pattern for each World Cup

Year Games Runs Wickets Runs/ wkt Overs Runs/ over 1975 15 6162 208 29.62 1573.2 3.91 1979 14 5168 202 25.58 1457.4 3.54 1983 27 12046 408 29.52 2952 4.08 1987 27 12522 385 32.52 2568.5 4.87 1992 39 15107 514 29.39 3416.2 4.42 1996 36 15225 474 32.12 3259.2 4.66 1999 42 16963 597 28.41 3786.5 4.48 2003 52 20441 734 27.85 4293.5 4.76 2007 51 21333 725 29.42 4308.4 4.95 2011 49 21333 731 29.18 4237.3 5.03 2015 48 23531 715 32.91 4163.2 5.65 TOTAL 400 169,831 5,693 29.83 36,017.4 4.72

Highest innings totals

IMAGE: Shahpur Zadran of Afghanistan shakes hands with Mitchell Marsh of Australia after their World Cup game in Perth. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Total Overs Teams Venue Year 417/6 (50 overs) Australia v Afghanistan Perth 2015 413/5 (50 overs) India v Bermuda Port-of-Spain 2007 411/4 (50 overs) South Africa v Ireland Canberra 2015 408/5 (50 overs) South Africa v West Indies Sydney 2015 398/5 (50 overs) Sri Lanka v Kenya Kandy 1996 393/6 (50 overs) New Zealand v West Indies Wellington 2015 377/6 (50 overs) Australia v South Africa Basseterre 2007 376/9 (50 overs) Australia v Sri Lanka Sydney 2015 373/6 (50 overs) India v Sri Lanka Taunton 1999 372/2 (50 overs) West Indies v Zimbabwe Canberra 2015 370/4 (50 overs) India v Bangladesh Mirpur 2011

Highest totals by a team batting second

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar hits a six during the 2011 World Cup game against England at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 27, 2011. Photograph: Tom Shaw/Getty Images

Total Overs Teams Venue Year 338/8 (50 overs) England v India Bangalore 2011 329/7 (49.1 overs) Ireland v England Bangalore 2011 + 326 (49.3 overs) Zimbabwe v Ireland Hobart 2015 322/4 (48.1 overs) Bangladesh v Scotland Nelson 2015 + 313/7 (49.2 overs) Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe New Plymouth 1992 + 312/1 (47.2 overs) Sri Lanka v England Wellington 2015 +

+ winning totals

Highest match aggregates

Total Overs Teams Venue Year 688/18 (96.2 overs) Aus (376/9) v Sri Lanka (313/9) Sydney 2015 676-18 (99.5 overs) India (338) v England (338/8) Bengaluru 2011 671/16 (98 overs) Australia (377/6) v South Africa (294) Basseterre 2007

Lowest innings totals

(Completed Innings only)

Total Overs Teams Venue Year 36 (18.4 overs) Canada v Sri Lanka Paarl 2003 45 (40.3 overs) Canada v England Manchester 1979 45 (14 overs) Namibia v Australia Potchefstroom 2003 58 (18.5 overs) Bangladesh v West Indies Mirpur 2011 68 (31.3 overs) Scotland v West Indies Leicester 1999 69 (23.5 overs) Kenya v New Zealand Chennai 2011 74 (40.2 overs) Pakistan v England Adelaide 1992 77 (27.4 overs) Ireland v Sri Lanka St.George's 2007 78 (24.4 overs) Bermuda v Sri Lanka Port-of-Spain 2007 78 (28 overs) Bangladesh v South Africa Mirpur 2011

Lowest match aggregates

(in result-oriented games)

Total Overs Teams Venue Year 73/11 (23.2 overs) Canada v Sri Lanka Paarl 2003 91/12 (54.2 overs) England v Canada Manchester 1979 117/11 (31.1 overs) Bangladesh v West Indies Mirpur 2011 138/12 (41.4 overs) Scotland v West Indies Leicester 1999

Largest margins of victory

By wickets

IMAGE: Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez is congratulated by West Indies Captain Darren Sammy after the first quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup at the Shere-e-Bangla national stadium in Dhaka on March 23, 2011. Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Wickets Teams Venue Year 10 wickets India beat East Africa Leeds 1975 10 wickets West Indies beat Zimbabwe Birmingham 1983 10 wickets West Indies beat Pakistan Melbourne 1992 10 wickets South Africa beat Kenya Potchefstroom 2003 10 wickets Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh Pietermaritzburg 2003 10 wickets South Africa beat Bangladesh Bloemfontein 2003 10 wickets Australia beat Bangladesh North Sound 2007 10 wickets New Zealand beat Kenya Chennai 2011 10 wickets New Zealand beat Zimbabwe Ahmedabad 2011 10 wickets Pakistan beat West Indies Mirpur 2011 10 wickets Sri Lanka beat England Colombo RPS 2011

By Runs

Runs Teams Venue Year 275 runs Australia beat Afghanistan Perth 2015 257 runs India beat Bermuda Port-of-Spain 2007 257 runs South Africa beat West Indies Sydney 2015 256 runs Australia beat Namibia Potchefstroom 2003 243 runs Sri Lanka beat Bermuda Port-of-Spain 2007 231 runs South Africa beat Netherlands Mohali 2011 229 runs Australia beat Netherlands Basseterre 2007

Narrowest margins of victory

Teams Venue Year 1 wicket West Indies beat Pakistan Birmingham 1975 (with two balls to spare) 1 wicket Pakistan beat West Indies Lahore 1987 (off the last ball) 1 wicket South Africa beat Sri Lanka Providence 2007 (with 10 balls to spare) 1 wicket England beat West Indies Bridgetown 2007 (with one ball to spare) 1 wicket Afghanistan beat Scotland Dunedin 2015 (with three balls to spare) 1 wicket New Zealand beat Australia Auckland 2015 (with 161 balls to spare) 2 wickets New Zealand beat England Birmingham 1983 (with one ball to spare) 2 wickets England beat West Indies Gujranwala 1987 (with three balls to spare) 2 wickets Australia beat England Port Elizabeth 2003 (with two balls to spare) 2 wickets Bangladesh beat England Chittagong 2011 (with six balls to spare) 2 wickets Ireland beat UAE Brisbane 2015 (with four balls to spare) 1 run Australia beat India Madras 1987 (with two balls to spare) 1 run Australia beat India Brisbane 1992 (off the last ball) 2 runs Sri Lanka beat England North Sound 2007 (off the last ball) 3 runs New Zealand beat Zimbabwe Hyderabad (Ind) 1987 (with two balls to spare) 3 runs Australia beat New Zealand Indore 1987 (off the last ball) 3 runs Zimbabwe beat India Leicester 1999 (with six balls to spare) 3 runs West Indies beat South Africa Cape Town 2003 (off the last ball)

Tied Matches

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan celebrates Andrew Strauss's wicket during the 2011 World Cup game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 27, 2011. Photograph: Tom Shaw/Getty Images

Teams Venue Year Austalia (213) v South Africa (213) Birmingham 1999 Sri Lanka (268/9) v South Africa (229/6) (D/L) Durban 2003 Ireland (221/9) v Zimbabwe (221) Kingston 2007 India (338) v England (338/8) Bangalore 2011

Quickest Victories (batting second)