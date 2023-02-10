Way To Go, India!

Fascinating glimpses from Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates bowling David Warner with a zinger. All Photographs: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj took the first wicket of the series, trapping Usman Khwaja leg before.

IMAGE: Axar Patel went wicketless, but was miserly going for only 28 runs in his 10 overs.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have a brainstorm on who to bowl next.

IMAGE: Debutant K S Bharat stumps the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne...

IMAGE: ... and celebrates his first stumping in Test cricket!.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, returning to Test cricket after a long injury layoff, celebrates Labuschagne's wicket.

IMAGE: Jadeja struck again to bowl Steve Smith.

IMAGE: Steve Smith bowled all ends up.

IMAGE: Alex Carey, who briefly led Australia's fightback, bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 3/42, is the second fastest bowler to reach the 450 wicket milestone in Tests.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja kisses the ball after taking five wickets on his return to the Test arena.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com