Cheating? No! Jadeja was applying ointment

Cheating? No! Jadeja was applying ointment

Source: PTI
February 09, 2023 20:57 IST
Jadeja applies 'ointment on sore finger', triggers debate

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Screen grab of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj together.

Ravindra Jadeja drew attention not only for demolishing Australia with his fifer on the opening day of the first Test but also for applying something on his spinning finger, triggering a debate on what it was.

A video made way to social media, showing Jadeja receiving something from his teammate Mohammed Siraj and then applying and rubbing that on his left index finger, something that had Australian media and a former player interested.

 

When a fan shared the footage with former Australia captain Tim Paine, he replied, 'interesting'.

However, a BCCI source said that it was an 'ointment for pain relief for the sore finger'.

David Warner and Steve Smith, who are part of the visiting side, served bans for their role in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 in South Africa. 

Source: PTI
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

