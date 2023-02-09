News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin second fastest to 450 Test wickets

Ashwin second fastest to 450 Test wickets

February 09, 2023 17:03 IST
IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Alex Carey during Day 1 of the first Test in Nagpur on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

India's senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday scripted his name in the record books as he became the second fastest bowler to 450 Test wickets, during Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday.

 

He brought up the landmark when he bowled Alex Carey for 36 in his 11th over, becoming the second Indian bowler to go past 450 wickets after the legendary Anil Kumble.

Playing in his 89th Test, Ashwin is the second fastest bowler to 450 Test wickets in terms of Tests played, after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan who achieved this landmark in 80 matches.

He is also the second quickest in terms of balls bowled (23635) behind former Australian player Glenn McGrath (23474).

Ashwin also dismissed Australia captain Pat Cummins for 6 to finish with 3/42, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed 5/47 to bowl out Australia for 177 in their first innings. Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 56 as India finished the first day on 77/1.

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

