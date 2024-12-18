WATCH: Ashwin's Emotional Farewell Speech

IMAGE: R Ashwin acknowledged the emotional turmoil he was experiencing. Photograph: CSK/X

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India's greatest ever off-spinners, brought down the curtain on his illustrious international career in a poignant farewell speech.

In a heartfelt address to his teammates, Ashwin acknowledged the emotional turmoil he was experiencing, despite his calm demeanour.

“Everyone’s time comes,” said off-spinner Ashwin in the Team India dressing room after announcing his unexpected international retirement following the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Brisbane.

In a video shared by the BCCI on social media hours after his announcement, Ashwin is seen concluding the press conference where he officially revealed his decision to retire.

During the press meet, he received a signed Australia jersey from his off-spin counterpart Nathan Lyon and skipper Pat Cummins as a token of respect.

The video then transitions to Ashwin walking past the media contingent into the Indian dressing room.

There, he shared emotional hugs with teammates Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and former captain Virat Kohli before being asked to share a few words.

“Even though I am not exhibiting it, it’s a truly emotional moment,” began Ashwin, addressing his teammates.

IMAGE: BCCI shared a video of Ashwin’s dressing room speech. Video: BCCI/X

“Honestly, it is easier to speak in the team huddle. Even though I am not exhibiting it, this is a very emotional moment. Thanks, Rohit (Sharma), thanks, Virat, thanks, Gauti (Gambhir) bhai. I am so happy today,” he said.

The 38-year-old then reflected on his cricketing journey, recalling memories of his first tour to Australia, a phase that coincided with the retirements of several Indian greats like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and later Sachin Tendulkar in 2013.

“It feels like just now I toured Australia for the first time. I saw everybody transition. Rahul paaji left, Sachin paaji left,” he reminisced.

“But, trust me guys, everybody’s time comes, and it’s truly my time. I have thoroughly enjoyed it. I have built some great relationships, especially over the last 4-5 years. I am leaving behind some of my teammates who I have been playing with dearly.”

“Every passing moment in the last four years, I have realised how much I value their relationships and value them as players. I have had a great time,” Ashwin added with a heartfelt smile.

He also confirmed that he would be leaving the Indian contingent mid-series and heading back home to Chennai on Thursday. However, Ashwin reassured his teammates that his support and attention would remain unwavering.

“I will be taking a flight back home. But I will be tuned in to watch how well you guys go in Melbourne. I will be looking forward to each one of your performances."

“The international cricketer in me might have come to an end, but the cricket nut in me will never come to an end. All the very best. If at all you guys need anything, I am just a phone call away,” he concluded.