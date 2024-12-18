Rain forces early lunch after India are dismissed for 260

IMAGES from Day 5 of the 3rd Test played at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Travis Head bowls on Day 5 to have Akash Deep stumped out for 31. Photograph: ICC/X

Lightening and subsequent rain allowed only 24 balls to be bowled in the first session on day five as the third Test between India and Australia headed towards a dull draw.

The warning of severe weather was flashed on the digital scoreboard at the Gabba shortly after India were bowled out for 260 in their first innings, handing Australia a lead of 185 runs.

Akash Deep (31) was the last man out, stumped off Travis Head, bringing an end to a 47-run stand with Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out).

The duo had done well to avoid the follow-on on day four.

Players were asked to remain in the dressing room and fans were requested to take shelter away from the fence after the visitors were all out.

IMAGE: Players await for resumption of play of the 2nd innings. Photograph: BCCI/X

Heavy rain followed and no play was possible in the session thereafter.

The forecast is largely clear for Brisbane from Thursday onwards but the entire game has been adversely impacted by bad weather with rain forcing multiple stoppages for four out of five days.

Only day two of the game was not impacted by weather as Australia coasted to 405 for seven at the back of memorable hundreds from Travis Head and Steve Smith.

Irrespective of the outcome on Wednesday, India have major concerns in both batting and bowling departments which they must address going into the fourth Test beginning on December 26.