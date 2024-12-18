Moments From Ashwin's Exceptional Journey

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin's legacy, marked by his intellect and dominance on the field, will resonate for years to come. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin, the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket, announced his retirement on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, from all formats following a distinguished 14-year career.

With a tally of 537 wickets, Ashwin ranks seventh on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers. His career culminated with the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, where his final Test appearance was in the day-night match in Adelaide.

Ashwin's remarkable achievements include being the fastest bowler to reach 250, 300, and 350 Test wickets. He retires at the age of 38, ranked fifth in the ICC Test bowler rankings and third among all-rounders.

His impact on cricket, especially in Australia, has been profound. Ashwin's performances Down Under have turned heads for years, cementing a love affair between the bowler and the Australian team.

His skill and tactical brilliance make him a feared opponent, so much so that every Australian cricketer unanimously voted Ashwin as the Indian spinner they dread facing.

Even Nathan Lyon, a key figure in Australian spin bowling, has expressed deep admiration for Ashwin, acknowledging that he has learned a great deal from him over the years.

Ashwin's legacy, marked by his intellect and dominance on the field, will resonate for years to come.

Top moments from Ashwin's incredible career:

1. Five-wicket haul on Test debut (2011, Delhi)

Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Ashwin impressed with bat and ball on his Test debut.

2011 was a significant year for debutant Test bowlers, and Ashwin made a memorable entrance to the format.

On his Test debut against the West Indies in Delhi, Ashwin claimed 6 wickets for 47 runs in the second innings, a performance that earned him a spot in the elite group of Indian bowlers who have taken a five-wicket haul on debut.

This remarkable start was just the beginning, as Ashwin also impressed with the bat later in the same series, scoring his maiden international century (103) in the third Test, which ended in a draw.

Ashwin was part of India's squad for the 2011-2012 tour of Australia, where he featured in three Tests. However, his impact was limited as he took only nine wickets at an average of over 62.

Despite this, the year marked the start of Ashwin's ascent in international cricket. Notably, it was also a year when other future stars like Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins made their debuts, adding to the excitement of 2011 as a year of emerging talent in world cricket.

2. Fastest Indian bowler to reach milestones from 50 to 500 Test wickets

Ashwin had an exceptional year in 2016, cementing his place as one of the world's top spinners.

A standout achievement was becoming India's fastest bowler to reach 200 Test wickets, accomplishing the feat in just 37 Tests during the Kanpur Test against New Zealand. This milestone not only surpassed Harbhajan Singh's record of 46 Tests but also highlighted Ashwin's rapid rise in world cricket.

His 200th wicket, the dismissal of Kane Williamson, came in the fourth innings of the Test, helping India secure a dominant 197 run victory.

2016 was a remarkable year for Ashwin as he also finished as the top-ranked Test bowler in the ICC rankings, having claimed 48 wickets and scored 336 runs in just eight Test matches.

Ashwin is the fastest to 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300, 350, 400, 450 and 500 wicket milestones for India in terms of matches played.

A breakdown of how many Tests it took him to reach each of the key wicket milestones:

1. 50 wickets -- 9 Tests

2. 100 wickets -- 18 Tests

3. 150 wickets -- 29 Tests

4. 200 wickets -- 37 Tests

5. 250 wickets -- 45 Tests

6. 300 wickets -- 54 Tests

7. 350 wickets -- 66 Tests

8. 400 wickets -- 77 Tests

9. 450 wickets -- 89 Tests

10. 500 wickets -- 98 Tests

Ashwin's ability to reach these milestones faster than any other Indian bowler highlights his consistency, skill, and adaptability in all conditions.

3 Ashwin's incredible over vs Australia (2017, Bengaluru Test)

Ashwin's performance in the 2017 Bengaluru Test against Australia is widely regarded as one of his finest. In the second innings, he delivered a brilliant spell, taking 6 wickets for just 41 runs in 12.4 overs, helping India to bowl Australia out and secure a crucial win.

Ashwin also contributed with the ball in the first innings, claiming 2 wickets for 84 runs from 49 overs. His all-round bowling performance not only played a key role in India's victory but also helped level the series.

In addition to his match-winning performance, Ashwin set a new record, becoming the fastest bowler to take 25 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Ashwin noted that he was more pleased with his first innings performance than his remarkable second innings spell, stating that when wickets come, things start to fall into place.

His ability to control the game with both the ball and his tactical brilliance was instrumental in India's success, making this match one of the highlights of his career.

4 Ashwin's 'Mankad' incident (IPL 2019)

IMAGE: Ashwin runs out Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end instead of completing his delivery in an IPL game in March 2019. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin's all-round abilities as a bowler and middle-order batsman have sparked considerable buzz throughout various IPL seasons. His leadership role as captain of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) also generated significant discussion, particularly regarding his innovative captaincy and his knack for delivering key performances in high-pressure matches.

One of the most talked-about moments in Ashwin's IPL career came during the 2019 season, when he was involved in the controversial 'Mankad' dismissal of Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler.

While bowling for Kings XI Punjab, Ashwin ran out Buttler at the non-striker's end for backing up too far, sparking a fierce debate within the cricket community.

The incident divided opinions: Some supported Ashwin, asserting that he was within the laws of the game, while others felt it was against the spirit of cricket. The fallout from the 'Mankad' went viral on social media, with memes, polls and heated debates flooding platforms like Twitter.

5 Ashwin's Sydney Test Feat (2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series)

IMAGE: Ashwin receives attention after being struck by a short ball in the ribs on day 5 of the Sydney Test. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Ashwin's performance in the 2020-2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, particularly in the Sydney Test, remains one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history.

With India facing a challenging situation, plagued by injuries and without several key players, Ashwin's resilience and determination stood out.

In the final innings of the Sydney Test, with India needing to bat out the entire last day to avoid defeat, Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari produced a heroic defensive stand.

Vihari was battling a serious hamstring injury, while Ashwin was struggling with severe back pain, which caused him discomfort even during breaks for lunch and tea.

Despite his physical pain, Ashwin, who had already contributed with the ball earlier in the match, showed immense resilience and determination to stay at the crease.

Vihari played a patient, gritty knock, remaining unbeaten on 23 from 161 balls, while Ashwin stayed solid, scoring 39* off 128 deliveries.

Together, they thwarted Australia's attempts to break the partnership, defying the pressure and ensuring India held on for a crucial draw.

This incredible stand, which saw Ashwin battling through pain, became one of the most discussed moments on social media, with fans praising his grit and determination.

His all-round contributions were pivotal to India's historic series win, and the Sydney Test will forever be remembered as a testament to his fighting spirit.