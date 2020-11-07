7 batsmen, 4 bowlers in my All Stars XI

November 07, 2020 12:18 IST

The league segment of IPL 2020 was nothing short of dramatic and it went down to the last game to determine the four teams that would qualify for the playoffs.

There were some exceptional performances that were catalysts for those dramatic finishes. Based on those performances, here is Norma Astrid Godinho's IPL 2020 All Stars IP

David Warner (Captain)

The SunRisers Hyderabad skipper has led from the front all season. His consistency in the IPL is of epic proportions -- he has logged over 500 runs for the 6th IPL season.

On October 8, Warner became the first player to record 50 fifty-plus scores in the IPL -- getting to the landmark against Kings XI Punjab.

The Aussie opener has been at the forefront of SRH's progress. He has been happy to play down the order too, like he did against the Kolkata Knight Riders (batting at No 4), but his ability to score quickly is what has won the hearts of fans.

Until last week SRH were languishing at the bottom half of the table with 8 points and needed to beat Delhi Capitals (he scored 66 off 34), Royal Challengers Bangalore (he scored 4) and finally Mumbai Indians (85 off 58) to qualify for the playoffs and his contributions in two of those matches made the difference for the injury-riddled squad.

Devdutt Padikkal

The 20 year old has been impressive for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

DDP put the focus on himself with a half-century in RCB's season opener against SunRisers Hyderabad. And he has continued in the same vein of form.

He has often given his team swift starts, while making good contributions himself. He has been in rollicking form, whipping everyone from spinners to paceman.

His shot selection has been exemplary as he doesn't attack every delivery when in full flow and waits for the right delivery and the right moment.

His run-making ability has seen him score 473 runs in 15 innings.

The Karnataka opener also has most fifties (5) in IPL 2020, sharing the feat with his state team-mate K L Rahul.

Suryakumar Yadav

Surya has enhanced his value for Mumbai Indians this season, impressing every pundit in the Star Sports commentary team. He has been in top nick, scoring at the rate of knots.

Surya is a treat to watch when in full flow and scoring briskly is what he enjoys. He has become one of Mumbai's batting mainstays with his aggressive hitting.

His ability to score around the wicket, without wasting time, makes him an asset to have. With a strike rate of 150 this IPL season, and with 4 half-tons, Surya will be one to look out for in the final.

A B de Villiers

AB's presence can change the route of a match. Not just his ability to score around the wicket, also his constant urge to sneak in the singles and twos has made him a player with a difference.

This season he scored 5 half-centuries, including a gritty 56 in the Eliminator game on Friday and a 22-ball 5 against the Rajasthan Royals.

He single-handedly demolished Kolkata Knight Riders with a magnificent unbeaten 73 (6 sixes and five fours) from just 33 balls to propel RCB's campaign in IPL 2020.

5.

K L Rahul (WK)

Rahul been scintillating at the top of the order with his crisp drives and slog sweeps. The Kings XI Punjab captain's big hitting saw him score 670 runs with a highest of 132 not out off just 69 balls against RCB.

KXIP had just one win from the first seven games, but bounced back with five wins in a row and Rahul did well to score 5 fifty-plus scores.

The only glitch in his batting was the strike rate at which he got those runs, a factor he dismissed as over-rated.

A first time skipper, he carried his responsibilities well but could not motivate his team, who crashed out of the competition after losing to the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, November 1.

Shreyas Iyer

The Delhi Capitals captain is another batting mainstay of his team. DC have mostly failed to fire at the top this season and Iyer has been the one providing solidity to the batting.

On many occasions he has batted in tight situations to extricate his team out of the hole.

In the opening game against KXIP, he scored 39 off 32 balls and hasn't looked back since.

He was the main architect of DC's big win over KKR, blasting 88 off 38 deliveries.

He also starred in the match against RR scoring a half century in a win that brought DC close to the play-offs.

In the return leg against KKR, he came good again, scoring 47 off 38 balls, but it was not enough as KKR got their revenge and won by 59 runs.

He has got starts, but failed to convert them into big scores and that is what will be expected of him come the decisive Qualifier against SRH on Sunday.

Kieron Pollard

The big West Indian is an asset for any team. His form this season has been quite something, and his contributions down the order have been remarkable.

His effortless strokeplay is what everyone is aware of. Once Pollard is on the field, fireworks are guaranteed.

His strike rate of 194 gives credence to that statement. Pollard has the ability to build partnerships and his innings quietly and then go for the kill.

He can also be handy with the ball, but it is his batting that has made a difference this IPL. Just his mere presence is enough to make opponents shiver.

Rashid Khan

Rashid is the go to man for Warner this season and he has rarely disappointed.

In 14 matches this season, Rashid has flummoxed batsmen on 19 occasions with his best bowling figures coming in the game against Delhi Capitals on October 28 as he played a pivotal role in dismissing them for a meagre 89 while they chased 220 for victory.

He is also 3rd on Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player list for his stupendous showing.

Rashid's contribution will long be remembered for SRH's march to the playoffs and the second Qualifier. He can swing his bat around, but it is those tweakers that are the killer differentiator.

,/p>

Kagiso Rabada

Rabada is DC's go to man.

His bowling has been exceptional and he was the rightful owner of the Purple Cap for much of the league round, until Jasprit Bumrah caught up and eclipsed him in the last MI-DC encounter on Thursday.

In the powerplay he keeps the runs down. At the death, he is deadly, picking up wickets with fluent ease.

Jasprit Bumrah

Boom Boom's performances lacked his usual punch early this seaon. But as IPL 2020 progressed, so has Bumrah.

He is bowling quick, at tight lengths and on lines that tempt the batsmen and bring doubts in their minds.

After taking 3 for 17 against DC, he bettered it with 4 for 14 against the same team on Thursday in the first Qualifier.

No wonder, MI Bowlig Coach Shane Bond calls Boom Boom the 'Best T20 bowler in the world'.

Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals may be out of IPL 2020, but with 20 wickets in 14 matches Archer is one you would want in your team.

Archer used the pitches to bowl some fiery toe-crushing yorkers while mixing it up with fast bouncers. He bowled the fastest ball bowled in IPL 2020 at 153.62.

He picked wickets while doing all this -- be in the powerplay or the death overs, he always contributed and carried his team on his shoulders.

No mug with the bat, he scored 88 runs at a strike rate of 220.