See who's missing in IPL 2020's MVPI list!

November 05, 2020 16:25 IST

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players after the league phase.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer of the Rajasthan Royals is the Most Valuable Player of IPL 2020 after the league phase. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

IPL 2020's league phase is over.

About half the players have already left including the two most valuable players so far: Jofra Archer (MVPI: 666) and K L Rahul (621).

Who could possibly end up ahead of these two? Rashid Khan (581), Kagiso Rabada (552) and David Warner (530) appear to have the best chances, especially if they end up playing three out of the four remaining matches.

Looking down the MVPI table, we see some new or unexpected names: Rahul Tewatia (549), Sam Curran (457), Varun Chakravarthy (428), Devdutt Padikkal (426), Anrich Nortje (411), Ishan Kishan (403), T Natarajan (326) and Ravi Bishnoi (321).

On the other hand, we also see big names far lower down the table than expected: Virat Kohli (currently ranked 37, with MVPI of 367), Jonny Bairstow (34, 350), Jos Buttler (36, 349), Hardik Pandya (46, 295), Steve Smith (48, 275) and Rishabh Pant (50, 263).

Even more surprisingly, we don't see names of acknowledged IPL greats in the top 50: Sunil Narine (ranked 51, MVPI: 262), Rohit Sharma (54, 236), Shane Watson (55, 236), M S Dhoni (59, 224), Andre Russell (61, 216), Kane Williamson (65, 196), Dinesh Karthik (70, 182), Aaron Finch (75, 164), Glen Maxwell (80, 151) and Dwayne Bravo (83, 144).

While injury and fewer selection opportunities could be sometimes the reason, it is more often a manifestation of the Old-Order-Changeth syndrome.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) - which collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'run equivalent' - rewards wicket-taking bowlers, with good economy rates, and high-scoring batsmen with the best strike rates, obtain the best MVPI values.

The table also lists the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI), which measures a player's value by the amount of US$ they pay the player for every MVPI point 'gained ('run equivalent' contributed), of the 50 best performing players.

The lower the PVI, the greater bang the player offers for the buck.

Best Performing Players so far at IPL 2020 after league stage ending November 3, 2020.

Rank Player Team From MVPI PVI(US$) Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Match 1 Jofra Archer RR ENG 666 1544 113 27 5 10 179.4 20 6.6 14 2 KL Rahul KXI IND 621 2530 670 132 58 23 129.3 0 - 14 3 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 581 2213 24 14 2 1 104.3 19 5.3 14 4 Kagiso Rabada DC SA 552 1087 41 15 2 2 120.6 25 8.1 14 5 Rahul Tewatia RR IND 549 781 255 53 13 17 139.3 10 7.1 14 6 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 544 1838 5 5 0 0 166.7 23 7 13 7 David Warner SRH AUS 530 3369 529 85 49 14 136.7 0 12 14 8 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 523 1420 525 106 58 10 145 0 - 14 9 Quinton de Kock MI SA 486 823 443 78 38 20 138 0 - 14 10 AB de Villiers RCB IND 482 3260 398 73 28 23 163.8 0 - 14 11 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 468 488 449 87 42 14 140.8 0 - 13 12 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 466 307 424 106 44 15 156.5 0 - 11 13 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 459 1867 1 1 0 0 33.3 20 7.2 14 14 Nicholas Pooran KXI WI 458 1310 353 77 23 25 169.7 0 - 14 15 Sam Curran CSK ENG 457 1719 186 52 12 12 131.9 13 8.2 14 16 Sanju Samson RR IND 449 2545 375 85 21 26 158.9 0 - 14 17 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 448 1020 410 79 54 8 150.2 0 - 14 18 Pat Cummins KKR AUS 435 5090 146 53 9 8 128.1 12 7.9 14 19 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 428 1335 10 7 0 0 66.7 17 6.8 13 20 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 426 67 472 74 51 8 126.5 0 - 14 21 Trent Boult MI NZ 419 1091 0 0 0 0 0 20 8.1 13 22 Kieron Pollard MI WI 415 1859 259 60 13 22 193.3 3 8.8 14 23 Anrich Nortje DC SA 411 695 7 3 0 0 116.7 19 8 13 24 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 409 1677 2 2 0 0 66.7 20 8.6 14 25 Eoin Morgan KKR ENG 404 1856 418 68 32 24 138.4 0 - 14 26 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 404 2475 232 50 22 11 171.9 6 8.8 14 27 Ishan Kishan MI IND 403 2198 428 99 29 26 140.3 0 - 12 28 Marcus Stoinis DC AUS 390 1758 249 53 20 12 152.8 8 9.7 14 29 Washington Sundar RCB IND 378 1209 106 30 10 2 119.1 8 5.8 14 30 Axar Patel DC IND 372 1920 66 21 3 5 153.5 8 6.3 12 31 Virat Kohli RCB IND 367 6617 460 90 23 11 122 0 - 14 32 Chris Morris RCB SA 365 3914 34 25 2 3 161.9 11 6.6 9 33 Shreyas Iyer DC IND 352 2841 421 88 30 14 122.7 0 - 14 34 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 350 898 345 97 31 13 126.8 0 - 11 35 Rahul Chahar MI IND 350 776 2 2 0 0 50 15 7.8 14 36 Jos Buttler RR ENG 349 1801 328 70 27 16 144.5 0 - 13 37 Shubman Gill KKR IND 349 737 440 70 44 9 118 0 - 14 38 Manish Pandey SRH IND 341 4608 380 83 29 17 127.5 0 - 14 39 Nitish Rana KKR IND 326 1490 352 87 43 12 138.6 0 11.5 14 40 T Natarajan SRH IND 326 175 3 3 0 0 60 14 8 14 41 Ravi Bishnoi KXI IND 321 890 7 6 1 0 58.3 12 7.4 14 42 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 316 995 359 71 30 12 127.3 0 - 12 44 Ben Stokes RR ENG 311 5742 285 107 36 7 142.5 2 10.3 8 43 Sandeep Sharma SRH IND 311 1378 10 9 1 0 90.9 13 7.3 11 45 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 296 386 7 5 0 0 58.3 12 7.6 14 46 Hardik Pandya MI IND 295 5327 241 60 14 20 174.6 0 - 12 47 R Ashwin DC IND 279 3891 37 14 3 1 108.8 10 7.5 12 48 Steven Smith RR AUS 275 6494 311 69 32 9 131.2 0 - 14 49 Chris Gayle KXI WI 268 1066 288 99 15 23 137.1 0 6 7 50 Rishabh Pant DC IND 263 4345 282 38 27 7 112.4 0 - 11

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com