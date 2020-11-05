See who's missing in IPL 2020's MVPI list!

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players after the league phase.
IPL 2020's league phase is over.
About half the players have already left including the two most valuable players so far: Jofra Archer (MVPI: 666) and K L Rahul (621).
Who could possibly end up ahead of these two? Rashid Khan (581), Kagiso Rabada (552) and David Warner (530) appear to have the best chances, especially if they end up playing three out of the four remaining matches.
Looking down the MVPI table, we see some new or unexpected names: Rahul Tewatia (549), Sam Curran (457), Varun Chakravarthy (428), Devdutt Padikkal (426), Anrich Nortje (411), Ishan Kishan (403), T Natarajan (326) and Ravi Bishnoi (321).
On the other hand, we also see big names far lower down the table than expected: Virat Kohli (currently ranked 37, with MVPI of 367), Jonny Bairstow (34, 350), Jos Buttler (36, 349), Hardik Pandya (46, 295), Steve Smith (48, 275) and Rishabh Pant (50, 263).
Even more surprisingly, we don't see names of acknowledged IPL greats in the top 50: Sunil Narine (ranked 51, MVPI: 262), Rohit Sharma (54, 236), Shane Watson (55, 236), M S Dhoni (59, 224), Andre Russell (61, 216), Kane Williamson (65, 196), Dinesh Karthik (70, 182), Aaron Finch (75, 164), Glen Maxwell (80, 151) and Dwayne Bravo (83, 144).
While injury and fewer selection opportunities could be sometimes the reason, it is more often a manifestation of the Old-Order-Changeth syndrome.
Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) - which collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'run equivalent' - rewards wicket-taking bowlers, with good economy rates, and high-scoring batsmen with the best strike rates, obtain the best MVPI values.
The table also lists the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI), which measures a player's value by the amount of US$ they pay the player for every MVPI point 'gained ('run equivalent' contributed), of the 50 best performing players.
The lower the PVI, the greater bang the player offers for the buck.
Best Performing Players so far at IPL 2020 after league stage ending November 3, 2020.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|From
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Match
|1
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|ENG
|666
|1544
|113
|27
|5
|10
|179.4
|20
|6.6
|14
|2
|KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|621
|2530
|670
|132
|58
|23
|129.3
|0
|-
|14
|3
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|581
|2213
|24
|14
|2
|1
|104.3
|19
|5.3
|14
|4
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|SA
|552
|1087
|41
|15
|2
|2
|120.6
|25
|8.1
|14
|5
|Rahul Tewatia
|RR
|IND
|549
|781
|255
|53
|13
|17
|139.3
|10
|7.1
|14
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|544
|1838
|5
|5
|0
|0
|166.7
|23
|7
|13
|7
|David Warner
|SRH
|AUS
|530
|3369
|529
|85
|49
|14
|136.7
|0
|12
|14
|8
|Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|IND
|523
|1420
|525
|106
|58
|10
|145
|0
|-
|14
|9
|Quinton de Kock
|MI
|SA
|486
|823
|443
|78
|38
|20
|138
|0
|-
|14
|10
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|IND
|482
|3260
|398
|73
|28
|23
|163.8
|0
|-
|14
|11
|Faf du Plessis
|CSK
|SA
|468
|488
|449
|87
|42
|14
|140.8
|0
|-
|13
|12
|Mayank Agarwal
|KXI
|IND
|466
|307
|424
|106
|44
|15
|156.5
|0
|-
|11
|13
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|IND
|459
|1867
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|20
|7.2
|14
|14
|Nicholas Pooran
|KXI
|WI
|458
|1310
|353
|77
|23
|25
|169.7
|0
|-
|14
|15
|Sam Curran
|CSK
|ENG
|457
|1719
|186
|52
|12
|12
|131.9
|13
|8.2
|14
|16
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|449
|2545
|375
|85
|21
|26
|158.9
|0
|-
|14
|17
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|448
|1020
|410
|79
|54
|8
|150.2
|0
|-
|14
|18
|Pat Cummins
|KKR
|AUS
|435
|5090
|146
|53
|9
|8
|128.1
|12
|7.9
|14
|19
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|IND
|428
|1335
|10
|7
|0
|0
|66.7
|17
|6.8
|13
|20
|Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|IND
|426
|67
|472
|74
|51
|8
|126.5
|0
|-
|14
|21
|Trent Boult
|MI
|NZ
|419
|1091
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|8.1
|13
|22
|Kieron Pollard
|MI
|WI
|415
|1859
|259
|60
|13
|22
|193.3
|3
|8.8
|14
|23
|Anrich Nortje
|DC
|SA
|411
|695
|7
|3
|0
|0
|116.7
|19
|8
|13
|24
|Mohammed Shami
|KXI
|IND
|409
|1677
|2
|2
|0
|0
|66.7
|20
|8.6
|14
|25
|Eoin Morgan
|KKR
|ENG
|404
|1856
|418
|68
|32
|24
|138.4
|0
|-
|14
|26
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|AUS
|404
|2475
|232
|50
|22
|11
|171.9
|6
|8.8
|14
|27
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|403
|2198
|428
|99
|29
|26
|140.3
|0
|-
|12
|28
|Marcus Stoinis
|DC
|AUS
|390
|1758
|249
|53
|20
|12
|152.8
|8
|9.7
|14
|29
|Washington Sundar
|RCB
|IND
|378
|1209
|106
|30
|10
|2
|119.1
|8
|5.8
|14
|30
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|372
|1920
|66
|21
|3
|5
|153.5
|8
|6.3
|12
|31
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|367
|6617
|460
|90
|23
|11
|122
|0
|-
|14
|32
|Chris Morris
|RCB
|SA
|365
|3914
|34
|25
|2
|3
|161.9
|11
|6.6
|9
|33
|Shreyas Iyer
|DC
|IND
|352
|2841
|421
|88
|30
|14
|122.7
|0
|-
|14
|34
|Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|ENG
|350
|898
|345
|97
|31
|13
|126.8
|0
|-
|11
|35
|Rahul Chahar
|MI
|IND
|350
|776
|2
|2
|0
|0
|50
|15
|7.8
|14
|36
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|349
|1801
|328
|70
|27
|16
|144.5
|0
|-
|13
|37
|Shubman Gill
|KKR
|IND
|349
|737
|440
|70
|44
|9
|118
|0
|-
|14
|38
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|IND
|341
|4608
|380
|83
|29
|17
|127.5
|0
|-
|14
|39
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|326
|1490
|352
|87
|43
|12
|138.6
|0
|11.5
|14
|40
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|IND
|326
|175
|3
|3
|0
|0
|60
|14
|8
|14
|41
|Ravi Bishnoi
|KXI
|IND
|321
|890
|7
|6
|1
|0
|58.3
|12
|7.4
|14
|42
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|IND
|316
|995
|359
|71
|30
|12
|127.3
|0
|-
|12
|44
|Ben Stokes
|RR
|ENG
|311
|5742
|285
|107
|36
|7
|142.5
|2
|10.3
|8
|43
|Sandeep Sharma
|SRH
|IND
|311
|1378
|10
|9
|1
|0
|90.9
|13
|7.3
|11
|45
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|IND
|296
|386
|7
|5
|0
|0
|58.3
|12
|7.6
|14
|46
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|295
|5327
|241
|60
|14
|20
|174.6
|0
|-
|12
|47
|R Ashwin
|DC
|IND
|279
|3891
|37
|14
|3
|1
|108.8
|10
|7.5
|12
|48
|Steven Smith
|RR
|AUS
|275
|6494
|311
|69
|32
|9
|131.2
|0
|-
|14
|49
|Chris Gayle
|KXI
|WI
|268
|1066
|288
|99
|15
|23
|137.1
|0
|6
|7
|50
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|IND
|263
|4345
|282
|38
|27
|7
|112.4
|0
|-
|11
