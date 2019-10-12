11/10/2019: A day of records for Kohli

October 12, 2019 08:58 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks back after scoring 254 not out as India declare their first innings on 601/5. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli compiled a sparkling double hundred on the way to his highest Test score as the hosts amassed a huge first innings total in the second Test against South Africa at Pune on Friday.

The 30 year old, in his 50th Test as skipper, remained unbeaten on 254 after bringing up his first Test hundred of the year, and the 26th of his career, as India declared their first innings closed on 601/5.

The records Kohli established on Day 2 of the Pune Test:

7 Number of double hundreds scored by Kohli in Test cricket -- the most by an Indian. He went past the tally of six by Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Overall in Test cricket, only Don Bradman (12), Kumar Sangakkara (11) and Brian Lara (9) have scored more double hundreds than Kohli. Wally Hammond and Mahela Jayawardene have also scored seven double hundreds.

11 Number of double hundreds scored by Indian captains in Test cricket. Kohli alone has scored seven, while all others have a combined tally of four.

Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are the other Indian captains to score a double ton.

15 Number of times Kohli has bettered his best score in Test cricket -- that's the most for any player. The second on this list is another Indian Dilip Vengsarkar, who improved his highest score 11 times.

40 Number of hundreds scored by Kohli in international cricket (Tests/ODIs/T20Is) as captain. He is now just one short of Australian Ricky Ponting's record of most international hundreds as captain.

254 not out Kohli's score -- the highest by an Indian captain in Test cricket. The previous best was 243 also by Kohli against Sri Lanka at Delhi in 2017-2018.

435 Number of innings taken by Kohli to aggregate 21,000 runs in international cricket -- that's the fewest any player has taken to reach this mark. Kohli beat Tendulkar's record, who took 473 innings to complete his 21,000 runs.

7,054 Kohli's run tally -- the highest for any player currently active in Test cricket. England's Joe Root is second with 7,043.