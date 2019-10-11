News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli equals Ponting's centuries record as Test captain

Kohli equals Ponting's centuries record as Test captain

October 11, 2019 13:44 IST

Virat Kohli celebrates after registering his 26th Test hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after registering his 26th Test hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli emulated former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by equalling his record of 19 centuries as a Test captain on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa, in Pune, on Thursday.

 

A beautiful straight drive off Vernon Philander brought up his 69th international hundred.

Kohli, who registered his 26th hundred overall in the process, is on par with Ponting, while former South Africa captain Graeme Smith leads the list with 25 tons to his credit.

This is Kohli's first hundred of 2019; he scored two fifties in the eight innings he has played this year.

SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2

PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2

'Mayank's mindset key to his success'

'Mayank's mindset key to his success'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
   