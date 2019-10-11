Kohli equals Ponting's centuries record as Test captain

October 11, 2019 13:44 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after registering his 26th Test hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli emulated former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by equalling his record of 19 centuries as a Test captain on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa, in Pune, on Thursday.

A beautiful straight drive off Vernon Philander brought up his 69th international hundred.

Kohli, who registered his 26th hundred overall in the process, is on par with Ponting, while former South Africa captain Graeme Smith leads the list with 25 tons to his credit.

This is Kohli's first hundred of 2019; he scored two fifties in the eight innings he has played this year.