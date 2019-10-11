PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the second Test between India and South Africa, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium, in Pune.
Virat Kohli blended grace with sheer determination to register his 26th Test hundred as India posted 356 for 3 by lunch on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa, in Pune, on Friday.
India’s captain was the epitome of concentration during his unbeaten 104. He and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (58 batting) ground the South African attack in a first wicketless first session that could well give India the decisive upper hand in the game.
A beautiful straight drive off Vernon Philander brought up Kohli’s 69th international hundred and the celebration was more about contentment than elation.
Not for once did he look in a hurry to complete the milestone as he respected the good deliveries.
Kohli and Rahane added 158 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand and South Africa will certainly feel dejected as their bowlers put up a good show even though the scoreboard suggested otherwise.
While Kohli's 183-ball innings had 16 fours, Rahane had eight hits to the fence off 161 deliveries.
Kagiso Rabada (3/65 in 24 overs) and Vernon Philander (0/54 in 24 overs), for the second day in a row, bowled a probing first spell without much luck.
Credit to Kohli and his deputy for the manner in which they negotiated the first hour. Kohli, in particular, left anything that Rabada bowled on the off-stump channel for the first few overs. The only blemish was fishing at an away swinger from Philander, which a diving wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock failed to latch on to.
The bowler's back-drive off Rabada came soon after as Kohli started opening up. Anrich Nortje also again tried to bowl short but Kohli played his trademark short-arm pull in-front of the wicket.
Kohli entered into the nineties by deliberately opening the face of his bat and using the pace in Nortje's delivery to get a boundary in the third man region. The bowler’s extra pace was also well-utilised by Rahane, who rode the bounce to play a couple of square cuts.
Having survived a DRS appeal off Keshav Maharaj's innings, Rahane finally completed his 20th half-century with a single off Nortje's bowling.
