PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2

Last updated on: October 11, 2019 12:11 IST

Images from Day 2 of the second Test between India and South Africa, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium, in Pune.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after registering his 26th Test hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa, in Pune, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli blended grace with sheer determination to register his 26th Test hundred as India posted 356 for 3 by lunch on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa, in Pune, on Friday.

India’s captain was the epitome of concentration during his unbeaten 104. He and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (58 batting) ground the South African attack in a first wicketless first session that could well give India the decisive upper hand in the game.

A beautiful straight drive off Vernon Philander brought up Kohli’s 69th international hundred and the celebration was more about contentment than elation.

Not for once did he look in a hurry to complete the milestone as he respected the good deliveries.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane flashes at one outside off-stump but misses. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli and Rahane added 158 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand and South Africa will certainly feel dejected as their bowlers put up a good show even though the scoreboard suggested otherwise.

While Kohli's 183-ball innings had 16 fours, Rahane had eight hits to the fence off 161 deliveries.

Kagiso Rabada (3/65 in 24 overs) and Vernon Philander (0/54 in 24 overs), for the second day in a row, bowled a probing first spell without much luck.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli watches as South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje bowls a short one to Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

Credit to Kohli and his deputy for the manner in which they negotiated the first hour. Kohli, in particular, left anything that Rabada bowled on the off-stump channel for the first few overs. The only blemish was fishing at an away swinger from Philander, which a diving wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock failed to latch on to.

The bowler's back-drive off Rabada came soon after as Kohli started opening up. Anrich Nortje also again tried to bowl short but Kohli played his trademark short-arm pull in-front of the wicket.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane acknowledges the applause from the crowd after completing 50. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli entered into the nineties by deliberately opening the face of his bat and using the pace in Nortje's delivery to get a boundary in the third man region. The bowler’s extra pace was also well-utilised by Rahane, who rode the bounce to play a couple of square cuts.

Having survived a DRS appeal off Keshav Maharaj's innings, Rahane finally completed his 20th half-century with a single off Nortje's bowling.