Zverev sharpens mind and body as he targets US Open win

Zverev sharpens mind and body as he targets US Open win

August 23, 2025 14:10 IST

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: With the US Open singles tournament starting on Sunday, German Alexander Zverev, who reached this year's Australian Open final, is hoping to build on his strong record in New York. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Alexander Zverev opened up on Friday about the personal and professional steps he has taken to recover both mentally and physically ahead of the US Open, a tournament where he has often excelled but has yet to taste ultimate victory.

The 28-year-old German has reached the quarter-final stage or better in his last four US Open appearances, including in 2020 when he appeared in his maiden Grand Slam final. Zverev missed the 2022 edition due to injury.

 

However, his preparations for this year's US Open have been shaped by his struggles earlier in the season, including a first-round defeat at Wimbledon that left him reflecting on his life both on and off the court.

Speaking to reporters at Flushing Meadows, Zverev spoke about his journey since Wimbledon and shared how he took an uncharacteristic break from his rigorous routine.

"After Wimbledon, I said that a few times. I put my racket down and took extended time off. I went on holidays with my friends where I didn't train, didn't play tennis, didn’t do anything to what I usually do," said Zverev.

Known for his relentless commitment to training, Zverev emphasized how this break marked a significant departure from his typical habits.

"Some of you probably know that even after the tournament finishes, the next day or the day after, I'm in the gym, I'm working out. And I didn't do that (after Wimbledon). I went and had some time off."

In addition to spending time with friends, Zverev sought professional support to address his mental health, an ongoing process he believes is helping him move forward.

"Got professional help also, which I'm still working with now. Yeah, I'm on the right path," he said.

With the US Open singles tournament starting on Sunday, Zverev, who reached this year's Australian Open final, is hoping to build on his strong record in New York.

Zverev enters the US Open as the third seed and with renewed focus and determination as he continues his quest for a first Grand Slam title.

"I'm looking for the last step, right? I'm looking to lift, you know, one of those (Grand Slam trophies) above my head once," said Zverev.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
