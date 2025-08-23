Revealed: How Rinku Singh bowled over MP Priya Saroj

IMAGE: Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj during their engagement in Lucknow on June 8. Photograph: Rinku Singh/Instagram

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has opened up about how he met his fiancee MP Priya Saroj.

Given Rinku’s clean image with no link-up rumours, the 26-year-old surprised fans by announcing his engagement to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj in June.

In a candid chat with News24, Rinku revealed how their story began.

'It started in 2022 during the COVID years when IPL was in Mumbai,' he recalled.

'I had a fan page that put up a photo of Priya about some voting in her village. Priya's sister shoots photos and videos, so I think she had asked the fan page to put up a photo for help. I saw the photo and I liked her. I thought she was perfect for me. I thought about texting her, but then I thought it wouldn't be right.'

The cricketer eventually took the plunge after Priya showed interest in his social media.

'She liked a couple of my photos. Then I texted her on Instagram, and that's how it all started. Then we started talking. In a week or two, we were talking regularly, talking before matches. So, I started feeling the love from 2022,' Rinku said.

Since Priya’s entry into Parliament, Rinku admitted their conversations have reduced but insists nothing has changed between them.

'There has been no such change; it's just initially, we used to speak a lot, but now it has decreased significantly,' Rinku explained.

'She does her work, goes to the villages, talks to people, and helps them; plus there's also the parliament... but it's important for her that she does all this groundwork as a politician... If you go to her Instagram, you'd see how much she works. She goes in the morning, comes back at night so we don't get much time to talk and only talk at night.'

The couple got engaged on June 8 in a private ceremony.