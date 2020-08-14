Ziva Dhoni's cute encounter with a chameleon

August 14, 2020 17:22 IST

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

World Lizard Day is celebrated on August 14.

So when Sakshi Dhoni spotted a gekko at their villa in Ranchi, she was quick to post pictures and videos, stating, 'Wondering if it's a tourist or an inhabitant of our home. #chameleon (The Great Indian Chameleon). Must say it's a slow moving reptile very calming to watch and not scary at all. #naturelover'.

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's missus, responded with a surprised face emoji.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Sakshi soon posted a video, saying, 'Hello from Ranchi! #naturelovers #magicalnature n it's a coincidence that we saw it today! Like every other day we celebrate... let's celebrate 'Happy Lizard day!' to one and all.'

The visitor also made its presence felt on five-year-old Ziva Dhoni's Instagram account.

