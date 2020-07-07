Sakshi's revelation: Dhoni is 'smarter, sweeter'

July 07, 2020 14:24 IST

Sakshi Singh Rawat marked her husband's 39th birthday on Tuesday, telling the world that he has become 'smarter and sweeter' with age.

'Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally).'

'You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts.'

'Let's celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles!'

'Happy Birthday, Husband!!'

Guess what the birthday boy was up to? Feeding all his dogs; the man simply adores his canines.