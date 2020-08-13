News
IPL 2020: How Virat, Rohit, Rahul, Hardik are gearing up

By LAXMI NEGI
August 13, 2020 17:59 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

IPL 2020 will be the first assignment since March for most cricketers.

A look at how some stars are gearing up for the IPL.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli posted a workout video as he prepares to take the RCB from its last place finish last season to winning the IPL for the first time in the franchise's history.

 

Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma believes that to shrug off the rust and get ready for the IPL will be a tough challenge as the cricketers have not had any taste of competitive cricket.

The Hitman hit the gym with an apt caption, 'Going low only to push yourself higher'.

 

Video: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

 

Kings XI Punjab Skipper K L Rahul uploaded a clip from a training session where he timed the ball brilliantly and looked completely in touch. 'Music to my ears @lionsdenkxip' Rahul tweeted.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

 

Hardik Pandya captioned his post, 'Inch by inch, rep by rep! Making every bit count'.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Instagram

 

'Consistency is the key,' declares Chennai Super Kings Vice-Captain Suresh Raina.

LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
