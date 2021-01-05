Ziva Dhoni bags first endorsement deal

Last updated on: January 05, 2021 15:27 IST

Retirement hasn't made any difference to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's brand equity.

And MSD has just been joined by daughter Ziva in endorsing a brand.

Mondelez took to Instagram to make the announcement and give fans a glimpse of Ziva and her dad, noting, 'Look who's entered the field to play!'

Soon-to-be-six Ziva and her soon-to-be-40 daddy will promote a brand of Oreo biscuits.

Mondelez also shared a video featuring Ziva enjoying the Oreos with Dhoni.

We bet getting Dhoni and Ziva must have cost Mondelez a big number -- maybe in the 8 plus digits.