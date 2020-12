December 09, 2020 08:03 IST

Photographs and video: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

The Dhoni family loves animals. They have a large brood of dogs at their Ranchi farm house. And if you needed more proof, these photograph says it all.

Sakshi Dhoni and her adorable five year old visited the Fame Park in Dubai; the Dhoni are having an extended holiday in the UAE.

'Hello there! One of the most memorable moments @fame.park. These exciting yet warm encounters, we will cherish them for life,' Sakshi noted along with the pix and video she posted on Instagram.