News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Zak, Ben complement each other brilliantly: Stokes

Zak, Ben complement each other brilliantly: Stokes

February 01, 2024 19:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put on some quick runs at the top of the order in the opening Test against India in Hyderabad

IMAGE: Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put on some quick runs at the top of the order in the opening Test against India in Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Ollie Pope played the innings of his life to turn the game on its head after England opener Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett fired at the top of the order in the second innings of the 1st Test in Hyderabad.

The duo provided a brisk start even on day one and captain Ben Stokes was all praise for them.

"The combination that Ben and Zak have had for us at the top since they've become a partnership has been incredible. The way in which they set the tone for everybody else but also they way they put the bowlers under a serious amount of pressure with a new ball," Stokes said at the pre-match press conference.

 

"A new ball is always the most difficult period, but consistently not only are they able to negate that but they're also able to get the scoreboard rolling at a very, very good rate, which is a huge thing for our dressing room and our batting lineup as well.

"It's pretty obvious there is a difference in height between the both of them and I think they complement each other very, very well. Balls that Zak plays on the front foot, Ducky plays on the back foot. So it's very tough for bowlers to settle into a rhythm and settle into a line of length against those two. One's left-handed. one's right. So the way in which they complement each other is brilliant," said Stokes.

He also had encouraging words for young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who picked up only two wickets in Hyderabad.

"Honestly, all I tell him is just think about taking wickets. I tell it to everybody, but Rehan in particular. Leg spinners I think need that and need to be made to not feel worried about any sort of anything else other than that."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Rohit can play a game-changing knock'
'Rohit can play a game-changing knock'
Indian High Commission hosts Davis Cup team
Indian High Commission hosts Davis Cup team
Ben Stokes drops hint about Shoaib Bashir's Test debut
Ben Stokes drops hint about Shoaib Bashir's Test debut
Aid for Maldives cut, Bhutan gets largest share
Aid for Maldives cut, Bhutan gets largest share
Southern states may demand separate nation: Cong MP
Southern states may demand separate nation: Cong MP
Puja performed in Gyanvapi basement after court order
Puja performed in Gyanvapi basement after court order
Bharat Ready To Play 1st Test At Home
Bharat Ready To Play 1st Test At Home

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Bharat Ready To Play 1st Test At Home

Bharat Ready To Play 1st Test At Home

'I told ya, I'd make a bowler out of ya'

'I told ya, I'd make a bowler out of ya'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances