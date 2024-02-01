News
Indian High Commission hosts Davis Cup team in Islamabad

Indian High Commission hosts Davis Cup team in Islamabad

Source: PTI
February 01, 2024 11:55 IST
The Indian Davis Cup team will face Pakistan in their tie on February 3 and 4

IMAGE: The Indian Davis Cup team will face Pakistan in their World Group 1 tie on February 3 and 4. Photograph: AITA/X

The Indian Davis Cup team, travelling to Pakistan for the first time in 60 years, was hosted by The Indian High Commission in Islamabad, ahead of its clash against the Asian neighbours at the Islamabad Sports Complex.

Geetika Srivastava, the first woman to head the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, accorded a warm welcome to the Indian players and officials on Wednesday.

 

The last time an Indian Davis Cup team travelled to Pakistan was way back in 1964.

The bilateral sporting ties between the two nations have been hit due to diplomatic tension.

“It's an honour to host the national Indian team here. It's a historic occasion that an Indian team is visiting Pakistan after such a long time. All of us here wish the team well for the match against Pakistan,” Shrivastava said.

The High Commission officials mingled with the players and asked questions about the game.

India and Pakistan will clash on February 3–4 in a World Group I tie. The winner will stay in Group I while the losing team will be relegated to Group II.

India have never lost a tie to Pakistan in Davis Cup history.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
