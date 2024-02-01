Ben Stokes drops hint about Shoaib Bashir's Test debut

Photograph: Kind courtesy somersetcricketofficial/Instagram

England's captain, Ben Stokes, has suggested that the rising spinner, Shoaib Bashir, may make his Test debut in the upcoming India series.

Regrettably, visa issues kept Bashir out of the first Test, but he emerges as a compelling option for the second Test in Vizag, particularly in light of Jack Leach's absence due to a left knee injury.

Addressing the media on January 31, Stokes confirmed Leach's unavailability, stating, "He's ruled out of the second Test. Unfortunately, the knock he took resulted in a haematoma in his leg. It's a significant setback for us and for Jack, especially after a prolonged absence from the game due to his back."

When asked about the possibility of Bashir making his debut, Stokes left it to fate, expressing, "If he was to play on this tour, then the great thing he has on his side is, what is there to lose?"

Stokes, who is currently playing as a specialist batter due to his knee surgery, emphasised that if Bashir gets the opportunity to play in India, he aims to make it an enjoyable experience for the young spinner.

"That is how I will be thinking about it, if he gets the chance to play: just to make sure I can give him the best experience I possibly can. Because you only play your first Test match once. If he does play, then I will be trying to make it as enjoyable and fun for him as I can," Stokes added.

The star all-rounder concluded by stating that the decision on Bashir's debut is still under discussion. He, along with vice-captain Ollie Pope and coach Brendon McCullum, will analyse the conditions before making a call.

"Myself, Baz (Brendon McCullum), and Popey (vice-captain Ollie Pope) will likely have a more extended discussion about it. We assessed the wicket, and I gave it a tap and a play-around to make it look like I knew what I was doing. Bash is in the squad, and we haven't brought him here just for the experience. If we feel the need to turn to him, we will," Stokes concluded.