IMAGE: India's wicket-keeper K S Bharat is felicitated by the Andhra Cricket Association on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Debasis Sen/X

K S Bharat, who will be playing his maiden Test in his home town, Visakhapatnam, was felicitated by the Andhra Cricket Association ahead of the second Test in the city on Friday.

Bharat has represented India in six Tests, scoring 198 runs at an average of 22 and taken 16 catches and affected 1 stumping.