'Rohit can play a game-changing knock'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was unable to make his starts count in both innings of the opening Test against England in Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Aakash Chopra backed the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma to deliver in the second Test.

Jaiswal scored 80 and 15 in the first Test while Rohit made 24 and 39 in both of his innings.

'Yashasvi Jaiswal looked very good in the first match. You will back him to come good once again because it is the type of pitch where the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Yashasvi is in good form and the speed at which he plays, he can move the match quickly in your favour,' Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

'You have got a player called Rohit Sharma who can play a game-changing knock. I remember the last Test series (home series against England) as well. We lost the first match and in the second match, Rohit Sharma single-handedly took India to a position from where you could not have lost,' he added.

Chopra also reckons that the England team has come to India for the five Test series with a 'nothing to lose' attitude.

'The problem is that the opposing team's batters have come with the thinking that they have nothing to lose and the entire world to gain. People say quite often that they want to be fearless but are not able to adopt that approach,' Chopra said.

'This team is doing and showing what they are saying because it does not matter to them even if they lose. They have not lost even a single series since Brendon McCullum's coaching and Ben Stokes's captaincy has come together,' he added.

Under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, in 19 Tests, England have won 14, lost just four and drawn one.

India will take on England in the second Test starting from Friday in Visakhapatnam. The hosts are trailing 1-0 in the series.