Yusuf Pathan backs India ahead of Boxing Day Test

‘Hopeful that the team will perform very well’: Yusuf Pathan

IMAGE: Currently, the series is evenly poised at 1-1 before the Boxing Day Test. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Ahead of the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan spoke about the national team's performance against the Baggy Greens in the ongoing series.

"The Indian Cricket team has worked very hard and we are hopeful that the team will perform very well and make us proud," Yusuf Pathan told reporters.

Currently, the series is evenly poised at 1-1 before the Boxing Day Test, set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. Sean Abbott is likely to feature in Australia's playing eleven after Josh Hazlewood's injury which forced him out of the BGT squad.

Australia has made a couple of changes to its squad, addressing Hazlewood's absence and the top-order issues. Sam Konstas replaces Nathan McSweeney in the squad for the fourth Test.