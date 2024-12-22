Why Travis Is A 'Headache' For India

'We all knew he was dangerous, but that first shot he played off Jasprit Bumrah, that cover drive, off the front foot.'

'It told me that this is a player in prime, prime form.'

IMAGE: Travis Head is the highest run-getter in the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, having hit two centuries. Photograph: ICC/X

Travis Head has been a thorn in India's flesh for some time now.

Head has had an exceptional run during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, becoming the highest scorer in this series having hit two centuries -- in Adelaide and in Brisbane.

But India's troubles with Head started way before that, having played starring roles in India's defeats in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final and the ICC ODI World Cup Final later that year.

While he was dismissed for just 11 in his first innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Head went on to hit 89, 140 and 152 in his next three outings.

Given Head's form, former India coach Ravi Shastri christened him with a new nickname.

'Because his new surname is Travis Head'ache, they are looking for balms in India. For foot problems, ankle problems (and) even a headache they are looking for a balm. He is ideal for that,' Shastri quipped in an interview with The ICC Review.

Shastri saw the batter's improved short-ball game as a big reason behind his success.

'I think he is very smart. From what I saw of him three years ago, he has improved immensely. Especially with the way he plays the short ball. He prepared to leave it. He has learned to leave it well at times,' Shastri noted.

'It's not a big shot all the time off a short delivery angled at his armpits or something. He's prepared to either ride it or go for the big shots. And if it is middle, middle and off, then he hits it in front of square as well.

'He picks up length very well. That's one of his great strengths. And he has a flashing blade for the offside. So he's a hard man to contain. And he's in the form of his life,' Shastri added.

Head has been severe on all Indian bowlers and he has not even spared Jasprit Bumrah, scoring 83 from merely 91 balls while being dismissed twice.

The remaining Australian batters have struggled against Bumrah, who has 21 wickets at an average of 10.9 in the series.

For Shastri, it was a particular shot from Head against Bumrah early in one of his innings that made him believe that Head was in great touch.

'We all knew he was dangerous, but that first shot he played off Jasprit Bumrah, that cover drive, off the front foot,' Shastri recalled.

'It was in many ways a little bit on the up, off a good delivery, decent delivery. It told me that this is a player in prime, prime form.'

Shastri added that the batter's clear mindset aided his batting.

'He went on to show exactly that. And the thing with him is there's no, his mindset is very clear. There's no clouded mindset. He's very clear about the situation. "This is my strength I am going to play in that fashion. Yes, I will watch the state of the game. I might shift from fourth gear to third gear. But I will always be in third and fourth gear once I get my eye on".'