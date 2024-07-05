News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'You will inspire the people of India': PM to Pant

'You will inspire the people of India': PM to Pant

Source: PTI
July 05, 2024 23:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: After his near death accident in December 2022, who would have thought that Rishabh Pant would return to international cricket and be a World Champion!Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Rishabh Pant's mother when the star wicketkeeper-batter was recuperating from his injuries after a car crash and had told doctors to treat him abroad if required.
During an interaction with the T20 World Cup-winning cricketers in New Delhi on Thursday, the PM said he followed the social media posts of Pant, showing his rehabilitation routine.

Pant survived a horrific car crash while driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee in December 2022. After a year of intense recovery and rehabilitation, he returned to professional cricket during the Indian Premier League 2024 and made his India return in the just-concluded T20 World Cup in the Americas, which India won by beating South Africa in the final in Barbados.

"Your journey of recovery was difficult. I used to see your (social media) posts, showing you have done this much on this day and this much the next day," the PM said.

"First I had discussed with the doctors and took their opinion before speaking to your mother. I told them if he (Pant) needs treatment outside India, please take him and do that," the PM said.

"It's amazing that your mother had the confidence. I felt a person who has such a mother will never fail. I had that opinion and you showed that to the world.”

"When I spoke to you, you said it (the accident) was your fault. That is a big thing, you did not give an excuse, like there was a ditch etc. It was your openness. I take note of small things in life and learn from others. You will inspire the people of India."

Asked by the PM about his mindset during those tough days, Pant said, "It was normal thought process, though it was very tough time. I remembered that because you had phoned my mother and a lot of things were going on in my mind.

"My mother told me that sir (PM) said there is no problem and that gave me some kind of mental relaxation.”

"During that time I also heard people talking about whether I would be able to play cricket again or not, whether I can do batting besides wicket-keeping. I have been thinking in the last one and a half or two years that after comeback I will to do better than earlier and play international cricket again and see India win."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit reveals dance move inspired by Chahal, Kuldeep
Rohit reveals dance move inspired by Chahal, Kuldeep
Young Gill eager to open for Team India in T20Is
Young Gill eager to open for Team India in T20Is
BCCI: Not possible to host all cup finals in Mumbai
BCCI: Not possible to host all cup finals in Mumbai
Hyderabad erupts in joy as WC champ Siraj returns!
Hyderabad erupts in joy as WC champ Siraj returns!
PICS: Badosa upsets Kasatkina; Gauff, Paolini through
PICS: Badosa upsets Kasatkina; Gauff, Paolini through
Can Modi make India a high-income nation by 2047?
Can Modi make India a high-income nation by 2047?
SEE: Hardik's heart-warming reunion with son Agastya
SEE: Hardik's heart-warming reunion with son Agastya

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'I had to keep my arrogance aside for the team'

'I had to keep my arrogance aside for the team'

'The whole country was under pressure': Modi hails SKY

'The whole country was under pressure': Modi hails SKY

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances