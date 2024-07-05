News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'The whole country was under pressure': Modi hails SKY

'The whole country was under pressure': Modi hails SKY

Source: PTI
July 05, 2024 22:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav ensured that his name too will be remembered fondly every time an Indian fan recollects the see-saw finale in Bridgetown. Photograph: BCCI/X

In a recent interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian cricket team shared some behind-the-scenes stories from their triumphant campaign in the World Cup final against South Africa.

The conversation kicked off with a curious Modi inquiring about the team's fielding drills, particularly referencing the spectacular catch taken by Suryakumar Yadav that turned the tide in the final match.

Head coach Rahul Dravid informed the PM that Suryakumar had taken at least 150 such catches during practice.

"From IPL to start of tournament, I had taken many catches like that, but did not know God would give me an opportunity in that kind of situation. I did practice for such a situation," Suryakumar said.

On that, Modi said, "The whole country was under pressure and the match changed because of that catch. You are a lucky person that it belonged to you."

All-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed that all the players forgot to check with Suryakumar whether it was a legal catch.

During his post-match interview Pandya had talked about testing times before the World Cup and he shared his experience with PM too.

"The six months were quite entertaining, ups and downs. I had gone to ground and the public booed me and other lot of things happened. I always felt that if I have to respond to it, I will do so with my game.
"I was speechless at that time, I am speechless now also. I believe in keep fighting the battles and not leaving the ground because both difficulties and success will come. I also got help from the captain, players and coach, everybody.", he concluded.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win
Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win
'Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai'
'Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai'
How Wankhede stadium shaped Virat Kohli's career
How Wankhede stadium shaped Virat Kohli's career
Women's T20I: South Africa beat India by 12 runs
Women's T20I: South Africa beat India by 12 runs
High onion, tomato prices make veg thalis costlier
High onion, tomato prices make veg thalis costlier
'I had to keep my arrogance aside for the team'
'I had to keep my arrogance aside for the team'
Rohit reveals dance move inspired by Chahal, Kuldeep
Rohit reveals dance move inspired by Chahal, Kuldeep

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

BCCI: Not possible to host all cup finals in Mumbai

BCCI: Not possible to host all cup finals in Mumbai

What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators

What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances