'The whole country was under pressure': Modi hails SKY

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav ensured that his name too will be remembered fondly every time an Indian fan recollects the see-saw finale in Bridgetown. Photograph: BCCI/X

In a recent interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian cricket team shared some behind-the-scenes stories from their triumphant campaign in the World Cup final against South Africa.

The conversation kicked off with a curious Modi inquiring about the team's fielding drills, particularly referencing the spectacular catch taken by Suryakumar Yadav that turned the tide in the final match.

Head coach Rahul Dravid informed the PM that Suryakumar had taken at least 150 such catches during practice.

"From IPL to start of tournament, I had taken many catches like that, but did not know God would give me an opportunity in that kind of situation. I did practice for such a situation," Suryakumar said.

On that, Modi said, "The whole country was under pressure and the match changed because of that catch. You are a lucky person that it belonged to you."

All-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed that all the players forgot to check with Suryakumar whether it was a legal catch.

During his post-match interview Pandya had talked about testing times before the World Cup and he shared his experience with PM too.

"The six months were quite entertaining, ups and downs. I had gone to ground and the public booed me and other lot of things happened. I always felt that if I have to respond to it, I will do so with my game.

"I was speechless at that time, I am speechless now also. I believe in keep fighting the battles and not leaving the ground because both difficulties and success will come. I also got help from the captain, players and coach, everybody.", he concluded.