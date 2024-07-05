'I had to keep my arrogance aside for the team'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli silenced his doubters with 76 off 59 balls in the T20 World Cup final. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters IMAGE: Virat Kohli silenced his doubters with 76 off 59 balls in the T20 World Cup final.

The conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued with the Indian cricket team reflecting on their memorable journey through the World Cup.

When asked about the challenges and highlights of the tournament, Virat Kohli opened up about his experiences, particularly focusing on his crucial performance in the final match.

"In the whole tournament, I could not contribute fully the way I wanted. But (in the final) I got three fours in four balls and I felt I was in the zone. When wickets fell quickly, I thought I have to surrender to the situation.

"I had to keep my ahankaar (arrogance) aside for the team. I gave 'respect' to the game and that day the game gave me the respect back. I came to know that when something has to happen, it happens. It was to happen with me and with the team."

Rohit said the players were desperate and hungry to win the T20 World Cup.

"We went to New York for the first time and there were no good practice ground, there were difficulties. But nobody was focussing on those things. Everybody was thinking how we will play the final in Barbados. I felt good of captaining a side whose players have the same goal.

Talking about Rohit tasting the soil of the Barbados wicket after the triumph, PM Modi said that only a 'Hindustani' will be able to do that.

Rohit said, "Where we achieve the victory, the pitch, that one moment I wanted to remember forever, so I tasted it."