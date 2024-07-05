News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI: Not possible to host all cup finals in Mumbai

BCCI: Not possible to host all cup finals in Mumbai

Source: PTI
July 05, 2024 20:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Team India lifts the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after a tense final in Barbados. Photograph: Matthew Childs /X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has responded to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's call to keep World Cup finals in Mumbai. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla emphasized that the board prioritizes fairness and utilizes venues across the country.

Following India's T20 World Cup win, Thackeray urged the BCCI not to move finals from Mumbai, citing the massive fan turnout during the victory parade. However, Shukla explained that the BCCI considers various factors, including seating capacity, when selecting final venues.

 

"We can't always give it to a particular city," Shukla said, referencing the 2023 World Cup where Ahmedabad hosted the final despite Mumbai hosting a semi-final.

He highlighted Kolkata's historic Eden Gardens and its significant cricket legacy.

Shukla emphasized that the BCCI prioritizes the entire nation and its cricket venues. He acknowledged Mumbai's importance, praising the city's fan turnout and police management during the victory parade.

"Mumbai is always on our priority list," he clarified. "But saying all finals should be there... It never happens anywhere."

While Mumbai remains a significant cricket hub, the BCCI prioritizes a balanced approach that utilizes stadiums across India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Wankhede stadium shaped Virat Kohli's career
How Wankhede stadium shaped Virat Kohli's career
'You Made Me Proud, Beta'
'You Made Me Proud, Beta'
Inspired by T20 WC win, young India vows more glory
Inspired by T20 WC win, young India vows more glory
HC notice to Jairam, Khera over Rajat Sharma plea
HC notice to Jairam, Khera over Rajat Sharma plea
Euro 2024: Hosts Germany take on in-form Spain
Euro 2024: Hosts Germany take on in-form Spain
What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators
What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators
Wimbledon:Crowd favourite Paolini moves into 4th round
Wimbledon:Crowd favourite Paolini moves into 4th round

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win

Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win

'Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai'

'Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances