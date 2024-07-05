BCCI: Not possible to host all cup finals in Mumbai

IMAGE: Team India lifts the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after a tense final in Barbados. Photograph: Matthew Childs /X IMAGE: Team India lifts the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after a tense final in Barbados.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has responded to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's call to keep World Cup finals in Mumbai. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla emphasized that the board prioritizes fairness and utilizes venues across the country.

Following India's T20 World Cup win, Thackeray urged the BCCI not to move finals from Mumbai, citing the massive fan turnout during the victory parade. However, Shukla explained that the BCCI considers various factors, including seating capacity, when selecting final venues.

"We can't always give it to a particular city," Shukla said, referencing the 2023 World Cup where Ahmedabad hosted the final despite Mumbai hosting a semi-final.

He highlighted Kolkata's historic Eden Gardens and its significant cricket legacy.

Shukla emphasized that the BCCI prioritizes the entire nation and its cricket venues. He acknowledged Mumbai's importance, praising the city's fan turnout and police management during the victory parade.

"Mumbai is always on our priority list," he clarified. "But saying all finals should be there... It never happens anywhere."

While Mumbai remains a significant cricket hub, the BCCI prioritizes a balanced approach that utilizes stadiums across India.