Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'You Made Me Proud, Beta'

'You Made Me Proud, Beta'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 05, 2024 16:17 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkumar Sharma/Instagram
 

Following India's triumphant T20 World Cup parade, star batter Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming moment with his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma.

Virat Kohli

Sharma took to Instagram to express his pride in Kohli's journey, from their very first practice session to his current status as a global cricketing icon.

'From your first practice to your incredible success, you've always made me proud @virat.kohli. Keep going strong beta,' Sharma wrote.

Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra acknowledged the crucial role Sharma played in shaping her brother's career. 'Sir this picture marks the genuine appreciation... You were the one who saw in him at a time when no one saw it,' Bhawna recalled.

Virat Kohli

REDIFF CRICKET
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

