IMAGE: Rohit Sharma gets a special welcome at home. Photograph: X

Warmly received by family and friends, World Cup-winning Captain Rohit Sharma returned home to a hero's welcome on Thursday.

SEE: Tilak Varma and friends give Rohit a special welcome. Video: Kind courtesy The Learner/X

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rohit is welcomed home by his friends, including his Mumbai Indians' team-mate Tilak Varma, with a recreation of his now iconic trophy-lifting celebration.

Rohit was cheered, lifted and garlanded before heading home where he was welcomed by a bed of flowers.

A welcome deserving of a champion!